2 Ex-Giants Draft Picks Sign With New Teams: Report

Two recent New York Giants draft flops have joined new organizations, and both signings occurred within the past two days.

“The [New England] Patriots announced that they signed former Giants LB Oshane Ximines,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport stated on April 30.

One day prior on April 29, New Orleans Saints beat reporter Matthew Paras (The Times-Picayune) relayed that former NYG interior offensive lineman Shane Lemieux had signed as well. After working out with the Saints that morning, a deal was struck later on Monday afternoon.

Ximines and Lemieux were selected in back-to-back drafts in 2019 and 2020. They were taken in rounds three and five, respectively. Ex-Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was calling the shots when both of these picks were made.

Oshane Ximines Spent 5 Seasons With Giants & Only Totaled 6.5 Sacks

The edge rusher, Ximines, was drafted first of the pair. He did return for a fifth season in New York, but barely played with three appearances and little production.

The third rounder out of Old Dominion was a total miss by Gettleman, with just 6.5 sacks over the course of his entire Giants and NFL career so far. He’s also accumulated nine tackles for a loss and 24 quarterback hits since 2019.

Ximines’ best campaign was actually his first one. Not only was he healthy, with 16 appearances and two starts, but the then-rookie also posted career-highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (five).

The pass rusher was often a liability as a tackler. He registered an average missed tackle rate of 15.9% according to Pro Football Focus, and he was scarcely utilized in coverage outside of 82 coverage snaps in 2022.

In two playoff appearances, Ximines did not record a defensive statistic.

Injuries Destroyed Shane Lemieux’s 4 Seasons With Giants

As for Lemieux, it was injury after injury that seemed to plague the youngster’s NYG career. In four seasons, the former fifth rounder only appeared in a total of 18 outings.

That’s practically one full NFL campaign of usage, and 12 of those appearances came as a rookie.

The past three years have been disastrous for the blocker. Lemieux suffered from a season-ending knee injury in 2021 and an immediate toe injury in 2022 upon his return. Then in 2023, Lemieux tore his bicep in yet another freak injury.

The interior OL will hope for better health in New Orleans as he attempts to reboot his career.

Giants Have 6 Players Remaining From 2019 & 2020 Draft Classes

Gettleman had a total of 20 picks at his disposal in 2019 and 2020, and only six remain on the NYG roster here in 2024. Those players are quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, wide receiver Darius Slayton, left tackle Andrew Thomas, cornerback/special teamer Darnay Holmes and linebacker/special teamer Carter Coughlin.

Granted, eight of these selections were sixth round or lower, but several mid-round picks were wasted too.

Ximines and offensive tackle Matt Peart in the third, Lemieux and linebacker Ryan Connelly in the fifth. One could argue Holmes hasn’t lived up to expectations either, despite remaining with the organization, and Xavier McKinney and Julian Love both left in free agency after developing into starting-caliber safeties.

Although at least those two have helped with comp picks.

Gettleman’s first rounders mostly hit, to some extent. Jones earned a second contract with the franchise that drafted him — which is better than most quarterback prospects even if the extension has crashed and burned.

Lawrence and Thomas are foundational pieces that have successfully made the transition from one regime to the next. There was one major first-round bust, however.

Perhaps Gettleman’s worst selection as Big Blue GM was cornerback Deandre Baker, the third first rounder of 2019. Just five years after being selected 30th overall, the Georgia product is out of the league after stints with the Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

Needless to say, draft classes like these have set the franchise back years. Current general manager Joe Schoen is hoping to have better luck with his rookie selections as he attempts to turn this organization around.