Saquon Barkley Sent Message to Giants’ Day 3 Draft Pick

He may be playing for the enemy, but Saquon Barkley is still keeping one eye on the New York Giants, at least based on the Philadelphia Eagles’ running back’s reaction to his old team selecting tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Barkley, a pretty famous Penn State alum in his own right, texted and congratulated his fellow Nittany Lions graduate. That’s according to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Additionally, the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard revealed Johnson admitted “it would have been nice to play together, maybe down the road, but right now he’s right where he’s supposed to be.”

The Giants don’t need Johnson thinking about his next spot. Not when he represents excellent value at a position shrouded in uncertainty while Pro Bowler Darren Waller is still contemplating retirement.

Theo Johnson a Smart Potential Steal for Giants

There was need for a contingency given Waller’s situation, and that’s what the Giants got by taking Johnson. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport put it, Waller’s “status is very firmly up in the air.”

Significantly, Rapoport also noted how Johnson’s “got a lot of similarities to Waller.” This adds context to the selection, in keeping with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan asserting “The #Giants are operating as if Darren Waller will retire.”

The 107th player drafted this year combines decent move skills with a more physical edge than Waller. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Johnson can be an asset as a blocker.

Plays like this collision highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View shows the kind of intensity Johnson brings to the more unfashionable, but essential, aspects of his position.

Better blocking now defines the Giants’ depth chart at tight end. Free-agent arrivals Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll are more comfortable taking on defensive players than getting open in space.

Johnson will help in the same area, but the 23-year-old is also a useful receiver. No tight end in the Big Ten generated a better passer rating when targeted, according to PFF NY Giants.

Theo Johnson: 146.6 passer rating when targeted since 2022, 1st among Big Ten TE's pic.twitter.com/KsruPBiyBk — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) April 27, 2024

Johnson should become a key part of an offense the Giants have been steadily overhauling since they let Barkley jump ship to an NFC East rival in free agency.

Saquon Barkley Still Watching the Giants

Barkley’s move to the Eagles left a sour taste for some connected to the Giants. A public back and forth with franchise rushing leader Tiki Barber turned ugly.

It appears Barkley still has some affinity for the team that drafted him second overall back in 2018. He’ll know what Johnson will be walking into at MetLife Stadium, and any advice for the rookie would surely be welcome.

Barkley was a pretty good player and a strong representative for the Giants. His dual-threat rushing and receiving skills will be difficult to replace, probably why Big Blue cast such a wide net during this draft.

Taking wide receiver Malik Nabers in Round 1 gives quarterback Daniel Jones a true deep threat. Nabers’ presence, along with Johnson, can help make the passing game a bigger focus in the post-Barkley era.

Meanwhile, veteran arrival Devin Singletary, along with fifth-round draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr., will get the chance to carry the workload for a new-look ground attack. Purdue runner Tracy graded high in 2023, per PFF NY Giants.

Tyrone Tracy: 90.5 rushing grade in 2023 (3rd among Big Ten RBs) 💥 pic.twitter.com/bgrQQfdBYg — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) April 27, 2024

Barkley is content to keep track of who gets drafted by his former team, but if these picks work out, he could be left casting envious glances toward the Giants this season.