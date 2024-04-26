Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Olu Fashanu

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got some additional protection in the 2024 NFL draft.

He made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, April 25 to react to the Jets’ selection of Penn State OL Olu Fashanu with the No. 10 overall pick.

“I know they [the Jets’ front office] really loved Olu. I loved what Joe [Douglas] did, moving back and getting a couple more picks,” Rodgers explained. “He didn’t give up a sack I don’t think his entire college career which is saying a lot.”

Rodgers added that Olu “is a mauler and he had an incredible career at Penn State.”

Fashanu Will Get a Chance to Learn and Develop Further

“He’s [Fashanu] not going to need to jump in right away [into the starting lineup] at tackle for sure. We’ll see if we work him in at guard but I think he is going to have a long career in the league. Much longer than I’m going to be in New Jersey so excited for him and excited to welcome him to the team. It’s a great O-Line room. Very well coached. A lot of great personalities we added,” Rodgers said.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Fashanu listed as his No. 2 offensive tackle on his big board. At Penn State, he predominantly played left tackle and that’s where the Jets plan on keeping him.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic asked Fashanu after he was drafted by the Jets if he’s capable of flipping over to the right side if asked.

“Yeah most definitely. That was something that was a big emphasis of mine this [past] season. During practice just taking a lot of reps at right tackle. Then during my [NFL] Combine training with Duke Manyweather up in Dallas, Texas I was mainly working [at] right [tackle],” Fashanu explained.

Jets Hid Interest in Fashanu

Rodgers knew about the Jets’ interest in Fashanu, but the former Penn State star sure didn’t.

He revealed during his media availability after getting drafted that the Jets were lurking in the bushes.

“Yeah I mean they definitely showed interest [but] honestly they did a good job of like disguising it because it didn’t seem like [they] had any more [interest] than any other team showed interest. I didn’t want to say it throughout the process but after taking that 30-visit, after the [NFL] Combine, for me the Jets were the obvious place for me,” Fashanu explained.

Fashanu seemed giddy when asked about his new teammate and starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yeah, it’s awesome just to have the opportunity to be on the same team as a future Hall of Famer with Aaron Rodgers. Just growing up and watching him all of the great things that he has done throughout his career. To have that opportunity to be on the same team as him. Just asking him any tips, bits, of advice for what made his career so special,” Fashanu said.

Fashanu, 21, is still so young that he has much more room for growth. That should be a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.