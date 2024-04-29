‘Puzzling’ Jets Draft Pick, Spells Doom for 21-Year-Old

The New York Jets selected two running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Connor Hughes of SNY described it as a “puzzling” decision on social media.

“Well the Jets have another new running back it is Isaiah Davis out of South Dakota State,” Hughes explained. “Talking to a couple of sources inside the building they described him as a player who is very powerful [and] also very productive over 1,500 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season. This is a player that the offensive staff really banged the table for. They wanted Joe Douglas to find a way to get him into the building and that is exactly what he did. Now personally? I don’t necessarily know if this was the right pick but we are talking about a fifth-round selection so why not take a chance.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic described the Davis selection as “the most confusing pick” of the Jets’ draft class.

“That’s not to say anything about Davis’ talent or potential, just that the Jets already drafted a backup running back one round earlier in [Braelon] Allen and had other depth-related needs (guard, defensive line, safety) they probably should’ve addressed here,” Rosenblatt said. “But clearly, the Jets saw something in Davis and he’ll get an opportunity to push Allen for the backup running back job and second-year Israel Abanikanda for the third running back spot. Abanikanda’s days might be numbered.”

The Jets Didn’t Believe in Abanikanda as Much as They Said They Did

Following the draft head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were in damage control mode.

“Look it adds great competition to the room. Obviously, we have a dynamic player in Breece [Hall] and we’re still very excited about Izzy. We have four backs [and] it’s going to be a pretty cool room. A young stable of stallions to see how they do and how they compete. So I’m excited about that room,” Douglas explained.

“Just to piggyback on the two backs that we picked up here today. [They’re] big, physical backs that complement both Izzy and Breece really well,” Saleh added.

Douglas said, “We’re still really excited about Izzy.” Actions speak louder than words.

If that was true, the Jets wouldn’t have used two of their seven draft picks at the running back position.

Abanikanda struggled to get on the field during his rookie campaign. The former Pitt product only appeared in six out of the 17 games. He toted the rock 22 times for 70 rushing yards and didn’t score a touchdown.

There was public pressure to play him more from fans and the media but the team refused to get him on the field because of pass protection issues.

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told the media in December that Abanikanda has a “long way to go” in that department.

Unless Izzy got magically better at pass protection over the last five months it’s hard to envision the fourth running back on the team getting many reps. Abanikanda, 21, might not be long for New York.

Douglas’ Continues His Unique Draft Trends

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed on X previously Twitter that the “Jets have now drafted 6 RBs in five drafts under Douglas, including two in this draft. They have drafted at least one running back every year under Douglas. This is the 3rd time in the Common Draft Era the Jets have drafted multiple running backs in the first 5 rounds (others were 1981 and 2010).”

The good news is the Jets added something to the running back room this offseason that they lacked previously.

Allen (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) and Davis (6-foot, 218 pounds) are both bigger backs. That should add a level of physicality and most importantly pass protection.