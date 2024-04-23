Zach Wilson’s Mom Strongly Reacts to Jets-Broncos Trade

Zach Wilson’s mother wasted no time responding on social media to her son being traded.

On Monday, April 22 the New York Jets traded Wilson and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder, per the NFL Media group.

Lisa Wilson re-posted a message on her Instagram story featuring the breaking news trade graphic with the caption, “YAHOOOOO!!!!! We are so excited for you Zach!”

A few hours later she provided some more photos and videos on her Instagram story of her family’s reaction to the news.

Lisa shared a 17-second video clip showing off all of the new Broncos gear they had purchased with matching blue and orange balloons. Zach’s father already got hooked up with a Denver jersey.

Additionally Lisa shared another message in response to the trade, “Excited for a fresh new start. Let’s go!”

Jets Wipe Their Hands Clean This Offseason and Can Start Fresh

Jason Fitzgerald from Over The Cap said, “For the Jets to not have to pay all of Wilson’s roster bonus was a big win for the Jets.”

Former sports agent Joel Corry said on social media that the Jets did better than he thought they would with this deal. “Eating Zach Wilson’s entire $4.398,274 fully guaranteed 3rd day of training camp roster bonus wouldn’t have surprised me.”

At the Annual League Meeting, Jets Owner Woody Johnson referenced Wilson as a “valuable asset” and emphatically stated that they wouldn’t just release him if they were unable to find a trade.

It appeared to be merely a leverage play from Johnson who didn’t want to hurt Wilson’s value any further on the trade market. Thankfully this didn’t have to drag on beyond the draft and become any more uncomfortable.

The Jets get to wash their hands of this and make a clean break. While Wilson gets a fresh start to restart his NFL career.

Wilson Has a Chance for an NFL Career Renaissance

“What Sean Payton is going to lock in on here with Zach Wilson is getting Zach Wilson to do exactly what he tells him to do. Play in the system, play to your strengths, we are going to put playmakers around you, just basically break him down to the most simplistic level,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero explained to Colin Cowherd on “The Herd.” “If anybody can get the most out of Zach Wilson, it’s going to be Sean Payton.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic called the Broncos the “likeliest destination” for Wilson over the last several weeks.

For Wilson, he gets a chance to work with an offensive guru and he has a path to a starting gig. The Denver quarterback room consists of Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. Neither of those players are proven let alone world-beaters.

Wilson, 24, has not lived up to the billing as the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. In 33 career starts the former BYU product has thrown more interceptions (25) than touchdown passes (23). He has also struggled with accuracy only completing 57% of his passes across three seasons.