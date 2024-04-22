Jets Trade Away QB Zach Wilson for Draft Compensation, Cap Savings: Report

The Zach Wilson era with the New York Jets is officially over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on Monday, April 22 that the Jets have traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos. “The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary,” Rapoport explained.

Essentially the Jets were able to move up 53 spots in the draft and save some cap space in exchange for dumping Wilson.

Gang Green received a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 203 overall) but had to give up a 2024 seventh-rounder (No. 256 overall) and Wilson.

Zach Wilson trade:#Jets get a 2024 sixth-rounder (No. 203 overall)#Broncos get Zach Wilson and a 2024 seventh-rounder (No. 256 overall)#JetUp #BroncosCountry https://t.co/qPdA6r61IU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 22, 2024

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the financial ramifications of the deal:

“Compensation update on Zach Wilson trade: Jets and Broncos are splitting the $5.5 million that is due Wilson this season: Jets are paying $2.75 million and the Broncos are paying $2.75 million.”

Jets End up Moving Wilson Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Things appeared bleak on the Wilson – Jets trade front. Quarterback jobs were filling up across the league and it seemed inevitable that Wilson wouldn’t be on the team in 2024.

Other teams were waiting the Jets out, but something finally broke through.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network said the Broncos and Jets will divide Wilson’s “guaranteed camp roster bonus.”

Wilson was set to count $11.1 million against the Jets cap. If they cut him, they would have received zero cap benefit from the move. The only way the green and white were going to get any cap relief was if they were able to trade him to another team.

The draft compensation was non-existent but the more important factor was the cap savings because the Jets were up against it.

Before this move, the Jets were ranked No. 31 in the NFL in available cap space with $1.9 million, per Spotrac.

Top Social Media Reactions to Wilson Being Shipped off to Broncos

“The book on Zach Wilson and the Jets is closed. One of, if not the, worst picks in Jets history,” Brian Costello of the New York Post wrote on social media.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said something similar on X previously Twitter:

“This closes the book on the Zach Wilson era. It will be remembered as one of the worst draft picks in team history. You could argue it’s the worst, considering where he was drafted (No. 2 overall), the importance of the QB position and the lack of production,” Cimini said.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that “The Denver Broncos have been discussing this trade for Zach Wilson for weeks. After exploring the veteran free agent quarterback market, there is belief in the Denver building Zach Wilson still has tons [of] talent and potential.”

Connor Rogers of NBC Sports used an empty stadium meme with one person saying, “Me seeing the Jets move up 53 spots in a Zach Wilson pick swap trade.”

“I don’t know if Zach Wilson can be good or not but I know he needed to get out of New York. That city was too much for him. We will see what his story will be,” Marcus Spears of ESPN said.

“Zach Wilson is the same age as Nix and Penix.

He costs the Broncos basically no money and a pick swap.

Is it an inspiring move on the surface? No. Is it a “bad” move? Also no,” Benjamin Allbright who covers the Broncos said.