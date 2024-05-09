Insider: Jets Seeking to Extend Veteran With Historic Pay Raise

A splashy offseason addition is about to get the bag.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared on social media that the New York Jets “hope to extend” pass rusher Haason Reddick “in the near future.”

A juicy nugget from @MySportsUpdate via @The33rdTeamFB: The #Jets "hope to extend" pass rusher Haason Reddick "here in the near future." The dynamic pass rusher is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025. He has one year left on his contract through 2024 ($14.25M base salary).… https://t.co/Bz6PIOG947 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 8, 2024

The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. New York sent a conditional 2026 third-rounder that could become a second-round draft choice if Reddick notches double-digit sacks and appears in at least 67.5% of the defensive snaps.

Reddick Is Set to Break the Bank With the Jets

The former Temple product is entering the last year of his deal and is owed $14.5 million in cash in 2024.

Multiple pass rushers have received the bag this offseason. Four of the highest-paid EDGE players in the NFL received new deals in 2024, per Over The Cap.

Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars signed a five-year deal for $141.25 million. Brian Burns inked a five-year extension for $141 million with the New York Giants. Montez Sweat landed a four-year deal for $98 million with the Chicago Bears. Finally, Danielle Hunter signed a mini two-year deal for $49 million with the Houston Texans.

Over the last four years, those players have put up impressive stats:

Hunter has 47.5 sacks

Burns has 38.5 sacks

Allen has 34.5 sacks

Sweat has 25.5 sacks

Although Reddick over that same span of time has more sacks than all of them with 50.5. An argument could be made that he deserves more money than any of them based on the statistics.

The average per year on those new contracts ranges from Allen’s $28.25 million (second most in the NFL) to Hunter’s $24.5 million (No. 7 most in the NFL at his position).

The floor of that conversation would be a $10 million per year pay raise for Reddick in 2024. He and his agent could push to become the second highest-paid pass rusher in the league which would put him in the $28.5 million per year range which would nearly double his 2024 salary.

If Reddick got a deal in between either of those numbers that would be the highest annual salary in Jets franchise history. That would top Quinnen Williams’ $24 million annual salary he inked on his $96 million extension.

The Jets Mentality Heading Into These Reddick Negotiations

New York wants to maximize the Aaron Rodgers championship window. A-Rod has said he doesn’t want this to be a one-and-done thing with the Jets. That means he will be here for 2024 and 2025 anything beyond that is speculation.

Reddick is only contracted through 2024, so it would make sense to slap an additional year or two on his current deal to line up with Rodgers’ time with the Jets.

Gang Green could also decide to play comp pick bingo by letting Reddick play out the last year of his deal. In that scenario, Reddick would be ultra-motivated to chase that last big contract.

If he left in free agency in 2025, the Jets would have a chance at a high compensatory pick in 2026. That could make the trade to initially acquire him a wash.

If Reddick signed a big deal with another team, the Jets could have a chance at a third-round compensatory pick which is the same price they gave up for Reddick with the Eagles in the first place.

Either way, this trade is going to work out as a win-win for the Jets. They acquired one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for a third-round draft choice for a minimum of one season and maybe longer.