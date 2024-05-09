Jets Predicted to Land First-Round QB as Aaron Rodgers Successor

Aaron Rodgers is the New York Jets QB1 for now, but he’s 40 years of age.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic provided the green and white a long-term answer at the quarterback position in his way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft. With the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, he projected Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to become a Jet.

“Despite all the hype (including being the betting favorite to go No. 1 in 2025), Sanders wouldn’t be a lock first-rounder if the draft were held tomorrow. The talent is clear, but he must show consistency with his decision-making this fall if he is going to be a top-25 pick,” Brugler explained.

Sanders Would Be a Fun QB Add for the Jets

Shedeur is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Prime Time” Sanders.

Sanders started his collegiate career at Jackson State from 2021 through 2022 before transferring to Colorado for 2023.

Sanders, 22, is listed at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 215 pounds according to the school’s website. At the major college football level, Sanders put up a career season this past year.

He completed 69.3% of his passes, threw for 3,230 passing yards, and had a 27 touchdown-to-three interception ratio. Sanders showed some ability with the ground game toting the rock 111 times for 394 rushing yards and scoring four times, per the school’s website.

Since 1992, the Jets have only selected a quarterback four times in the first round of the NFL draft.

Rodgers has said publicly he plans on playing multiple seasons for the Jets. If that comes to fruition, the Jets would have the luxury of developing Sanders and they wouldn’t have to throw him to the wolves as an immediate starter.

In Brugler’s way too early 2025 mock, he projected three quarterbacks would go in the first round. Sanders was the last of that group at pick No. 22.

What About Jordan Travis?



There has been plenty of buzz since the Jets traded up to select Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The front office and coaching staff have lauded the young man for his leadership skills and intriguing traits.

However, speaking to draft analysts behind the scenes they believe his ceiling at the NFL level is nothing more than a backup passer. They explained that his physical limitations would hold him back from ever becoming a full-time starter. Although they left the door open for him to be a potential spotstarter in the right situation.

It’s worth noting if the Jets are able to transform Travis into a long-term backup passer that should be a major win for this organization, quarterbacks are an extremely valuable commodity whether they are starters or backups.

General manager Joe Douglas said during his pre-draft presser that he wants to turn the Jets organization into a “quarterback factory.” He explained that in a perfect world, they would take a new passer in every single draft cycle.

New York historically hasn’t utilized that approach under Douglas’ leadership since taking over in June of 2019. However, it could be the start of a new era on 1 Jets Drive.