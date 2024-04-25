Jets Could Get Massive Haul From Rams in Draft Day Trade

The New York Jets are involved in some spicy rumors on draft day.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on social media that the Los Angeles Rams are trying to trade into the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic responded on X previously Twitter, “Interesting. Rams pick 19th. If the Jets are looking to trade back that’s a potential landing spot.”

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Jets could get a monster haul from the Rams if they pulled off a first-round trade.

Jets receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 19 overall), a 2024 second-round draft choice (No. 52 overall), and a 2024 third-rounder (No. 99)

Rams receive: a 2024 first-rounder (No. 10 overall)

Some Additional Details on This Potential Trade

Russini added that, “The Rams are pursuing this trade into the top 10 with a specific player in mind and it’s not a quarterback.”

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN television analyst believes that the Rams would be moving up for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

From the Jets’ perspective, they would be motivated to trade back to land an offensive lineman according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“If they go down, I suspect it would be for an OT,” Cimini explained.

In Cimini’s mini-mock, he predicted that if the Jets trade down they will end up with Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga.

The Danger of Trading Down Too Far for the Jets

In theory, a trade-down with the Rams makes a ton of sense. The Jets could transform one pick into three. Right now the green and white only has two picks in the top 100. The No. 10 overall pick in the first round and the No. 72 overall pick in the third round.

If they pulled off the Rams deal they would have four picks in the top 100. That could add some premium talent to the roster, but how much do the Jets need?

The Jets already have one of the best rosters in football. What they need in this draft is depth and insurance at some key positions.

Gang Green would be better suited to add a blue-chip elite prospect versus several just solid guys. The Jets claim that they are all in ahead of the 2024 campaign. It’s time to prove it in the draft.

There have been plenty of rumors this week about the Jets trading up in the first round. General manager Joe Douglas has been doing a ton of homework on some of the top pass catchers in this class.

Getting a player of that caliber would allow the Jets to slow play the rehab of new wide receiver Mike Williams. Head coach Robert Saleh said at the Annual League Meeting that he has a “long way to go” from his torn ACL.

Douglas has said in the past that a luxury today can quickly become a necessity tomorrow. If Garrett Wilson were to go down with injury, the Jets would be forced to rely upon guys like Allen Lazard. Not ideal.

A brand new offensive weapon in the draft would change the perception of the Jets’ receiving corps.