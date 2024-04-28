Jets Named Best Fit For 3-Time Pro Bowl Superstar

The New York Jets loaded up on offensive talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the team is still viewed as a top landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency.

Jack Murray with Bleacher Report laid about the best fits and landing spots for Beckham and veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Murray laid out a few ideal fits for OBJ, including the Jets.

“The Jets have Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams on the depth chart and took Malachi Corley in the third round of the 2024 draft,” Murray wrote. “Still, adding another established weapon for Rodgers would be a solid use of the team’s remaining $10 million in cap space.”

Beckham Jr. showed he still can still play a role in an NFL offense last season. A potential move for the Jets could give them some much-needed depth at wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Iconic NFL Career

Since his career started with the New York Giants, it’s only fitting for Beckham to return to the Big Apple.

Beckham became a star for the LSU Tigers before going pro. An All-American and a 4-star recruit in high school, he stayed in his home state to play for LSU. He earned All-American honors again in college, racking up 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns in 2013.

His electric play style and big-play potential helped Beckham go 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene a few games into his rookie season by making an absurd one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

Beckham earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but wasn’t done there. He went on to earn three Pro Bowl selections and two second-team All-Pro honors.

Injuries have since slowed down his career, but Beckham remains a legitimate contributor when healthy. He played a key role for the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl run, even making some big plays in the team’s final game before suffering a torn ACL.

Now, Beckham is 31 years old coming off a respectable season with the Baltimore Ravens. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham may not be a No. 1 receiver on an NFL team, but if he signed with the Jets, he wouldn’t have to be.

The Jets Still Need Some Wide Receiver Depth

The Jets have made a couple moves at wide receiver this offseason. Still, some extra depth wouldn’t hurt, especially on the outside.

Malachi Corley will likely be serving in a slot role for the Jets. The team’s third-round pick is dangerous after the catch, but will need to continue developing into a more complete route runner before being trusted on the outside.

Meanwhile, Mike Williams was one of the Jets’ bigger offseason signings. However, given that he’s 29 years old coming off a torn ACL, it’s unclear how heavy of a workload the Jets will give him right away.

Beyond those two and Garrett Wilson, there isn’t much depth at receiver. Allen Lazard was the team’s big free agent signing last year, but was a healthy scratch by the end of 2023. Other backups include unproven players like Xavier Gipson and Malik Taylor.

Beckham could provide the Jets with an established veteran who doesn’t have to be a focal point in New York’s offense.