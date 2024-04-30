Jets Sign Exciting Young Record-Breaking QB Post-Draft

The New York Jets aren’t done adding quarterbacks to the rotation.

Byron “Peewee” Jarrett announced on X previously Twitter that he has signed a contract with the green and white.

“J E T S… JETS JETS JETS 💚 So blessed to have signed last night. This is just the beginning,” Jarrett wrote.

Peewee Blazed His Own Unique Path to the Jets

Peewee is a product of West Florida University and has had a very unique path to the pros.

He was a zero-star prospect coming out of high school and received only one JUCO offer. Peewee had to step away from the game of football for two years because of a slew of injuries and the passing of his grandmother.

After dominating at a lower level (Iowa Central C.C.) where he was named a 1st Team All-American, Jarrett bet on himself jumping to Division 2.

The talented passer became the first quarterback in UWF history to both pass for 5,000 yards and run for 1,000 yards.

“Over the course of two years, Jarrett had 5,708 yards passing, 1,134 yards rushing, and 77 total touchdowns,” per Ben Grieco of Yahoo Sports.

Not only did he put up impressive individual statistics, but he proved to be a winner.

Jarrett won 20 games and a conference championship as a starting quarterback across two seasons.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him listed in his “best of the rest” category on his quarterback rankings in “The Beast.” Specifically, Jarrett appeared as the No. 58 quarterback on his big board.

He measured in at 6-foot-2 and tipped the scales at 221 pounds, according to Brugler’s sources.

Plenty of Reps to Be Had for Peewee This Offseason

It would be easy to eye-roll at a quarterback addition like this in late April. An unproven player who played at lower levels of competition.

However considering the construct of the Jets’ quarterback room, Jarrett should garner plenty of reps throughout the spring and summer.

Aaron Rodgers is 40 years of age and is coming off of a torn Achilles. Tyrod Taylor, the primary backup, is 34 years of age.

In April’s draft, the green and white traded up to select Jordan Travis out of Florida State. He projects to be the developmental QB3 for Gang Green behind the two established veterans.

However, he is coming off of a gruesome leg fracture during his final season at FSU. General manager Joe Douglas and Travis himself were non-committal on a timeline for him to return to full football activities.

The hope is Travis will be ready around training camp in July. That means from now until then there are plenty of reps available to be had at the quarterback position.

With reps come opportunity and it’s up to Jarrett to see what he does with those.

In July of 2022, the Jets signed journeyman Chris Streveler. He was supposed to be nothing more than a training camp arm to get them through practice.

However, some inspirational performances in the preseason that summer changed his football destiny and extended his shelf life. Jarrett will get that same chance to impress this offseason.