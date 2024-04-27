Eagles Select 31-Touchdown Running Back to Pair With Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles traded back multiple times in the third and fourth rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, before selecting Clemson running back Will Shipley with the No. 127 overall selection on Saturday afternoon.

Shipley, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, is a sparkplug of a running back who posted 526 carries for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns across three seasons at Clemson.

In Philadelphia, Shipley could develop into a prototypical change-of-pace back alongside free agent acquisition Saquon Barkley, especially given that he added 85 catches during his collegiate career while averaging 7 yards per reception and catching two touchdown passes.

“Versatile running back with talent as a runner,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes of Shipley. “Receiver and kick returner. Shipley possesses early speed, allowing him to whip through creases and outrun linebackers to the corner.

“He’s a flexible runner who reads up to the linebackers and curates his runs with a feel for both defensive positioning and run lane development. He can balance through contact but is unlikely to move NFL piles.”

Shipley is the type of player that head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can move around the offense to dictate to opposing defenses, and could create some intriguing opportunities in the passing game on the field with Barkley at the same time.

Will Shipley NFL Draft Scouting Report

While Shipley isn’t the shiftiest running back prospect in the class, he has plenty of explosiveness to avoid contact in the open field.

As Pro Football Focus points out, Shipley forced 27 missed tackles while posting 487 yards after contact last season.