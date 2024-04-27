Eagles Select 31-Touchdown Running Back to Pair With Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles traded back multiple times in the third and fourth rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, before selecting Clemson running back Will Shipley with the No. 127 overall selection on Saturday afternoon.
Shipley, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, is a sparkplug of a running back who posted 526 carries for 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns across three seasons at Clemson.
In Philadelphia, Shipley could develop into a prototypical change-of-pace back alongside free agent acquisition Saquon Barkley, especially given that he added 85 catches during his collegiate career while averaging 7 yards per reception and catching two touchdown passes.
“Versatile running back with talent as a runner,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein writes of Shipley. “Receiver and kick returner. Shipley possesses early speed, allowing him to whip through creases and outrun linebackers to the corner.
“He’s a flexible runner who reads up to the linebackers and curates his runs with a feel for both defensive positioning and run lane development. He can balance through contact but is unlikely to move NFL piles.”
Shipley is the type of player that head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can move around the offense to dictate to opposing defenses, and could create some intriguing opportunities in the passing game on the field with Barkley at the same time.
Will Shipley NFL Draft Scouting Report
While Shipley isn’t the shiftiest running back prospect in the class, he has plenty of explosiveness to avoid contact in the open field.
As Pro Football Focus points out, Shipley forced 27 missed tackles while posting 487 yards after contact last season.
“Shipley mostly wins as a runner with his decisiveness and burst,” The Bleacher Report Scouting Department writes. “Shipley isn’t one to bounce many runs. He waits for the right gap to open up as designed and pounces on it with an immediate burst. Shipley generates a ton of explosiveness in his first few steps and can cover a lot of ground quickly, lending himself to efficient gains.
“On passing downs, Shipley is a mixed bag. He handles himself well as a receiver, showing adequate route-running ability and soft hands. He’s best as a simple checkdown and underneath option, though he flashed some ability to win down the field on wheel and seam routes. However, Shipley needs more experience and strength in pass protection.”
Shipley is Eagles’ First Pick on Offense in 2024 NFL Draft
The Eagles spent the first two nights of the NFL Draft adding significant talent to the defense, taking Quinyon Mitchell in the first round before trading up Friday evening to select fellow cornerback Cooper DeJean.
Then, Jalyx Hunt was Philadelphia’s pick with the No. 94 overall selection, in Round 3 on Friday night.
However, according to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, the plan wasn’t to make an effort to load up on defense it just so happens that’s how the board fell the first two days of the draft.
“I don’t think that we did,” Roseman told reporters when asked if the plan was to prioritize the defense. “You know, we went into this draft feeling like we had an opportunity to kind of stick to our board. I think that during the first round it seemed pretty obvious to us that it was going to pay off being patient.
“I think we woke up today and felt like it would pay off being a little bit aggressive. Then when we came into the third round, saw where the board was, and took some phone calls. Felt like it was our advantage to move down and try to accumulate picks for tomorrow. So, I think you can go in with a plan, but because you’re subject to so many other teams and what they’re going to do, you have to be able to adjust and see what’s going on and be able to do that kind of on your feet.”
Whether DeJean and Mitchell start immediately as rookies remains to be seen, but they are undoubtedly the Eagles’ future at cornerback and could be reliable reinforcements if veterans James Bradberry and Darius Slay falter in 2024 as they did down the stretch in 2023.