4th-Round Pick Mason McCormick Puts Steelers on Notice

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2024 NFL draft with needs along the offensive line. Those needs, though, weren’t at either left or right guard.

But that doesn’t seem to bother Steelers fourth-round pick Mason McCormick. The South Dakota State guard suggested while speaking to reporters on April 27 that he’s ready to compete for one of the starting guard jobs in Pittsburgh as a rookie.

“I’m ready to be plug and play where I can,” said McCormick, via TribLive.com’s Joe Rutter.

At South Dakota State, McCormick started 57 contests at left guard. He also served as a team captain for three seasons. During his senior season, the program won the FCS national championship.

In 2023, the Steelers started Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels at left and right guard, respectively.

Steelers OL Coach Pat Meyer Confirms Mason McCormick Will Compete Immediately

Seumalo and Daniels were arguably Pittsburgh’s best two offensive linemen in 2023. But Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer didn’t sound ready to anoint either a shoe-in starter for 2024.

Instead, Meyer also hyped McCormick as a prospect who could compete for a regular role immediately.

“He’ll come in and compete from day one,” Meyer said, via Rutter.

“The kid is tough, he plays football the right way. He wanted to be a Steeler. I know that from talking to him and working the kid out.”