The 10 Most Ridiculous NFL Pre-Game Outfits This Season

NFL players are known for their bold fashion choices, but some of their pre-game outfits are so over-the-top, they cross the line from stylish to downright ridiculous. And this season so far has not disappointed.

From cowhide jackets and stuffed animal pants to mad scientist getups, these outfits prove that when it comes to players’ game-day attire, nothing is off-limits.

Whether they’re making a statement, attempting to shock the crowd, or simply having fun with their look, some of these fashion choices have left fans scratching their heads.

Here’s a rundown of the most ridiculous NFL pre-game outfits that have had people talking this season:

10. Geno Smith

Geno Smith’s Week 9 pregame outfit was certainly eye-catching, featuring an oversized beanie and a puffy white patterned jacket that completely engulfed him. The cream zip-up hoodie beneath only added to the disarray, resulting in an outfit that resembled more of a winter survival kit than a deliberate fashion choice. The ridiculous mix of layers and mismatched pieces made it look as though he had chosen comfort over style, without any consideration for cohesion. Smith’s cozy concoction kicks off our list of the 10 most ridiculous NFL pregame outfits that season.

9. Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce’s Week 11 pregame outfit made a bold statement but ultimately missed the mark. The Elder Statesman patchwork jacket clashed with the vintage Cleveland Cavaliers hat, while the Jacques Marie Mage Ascari sunglasses and Louis Vuitton chain-link necklace came off as trying too hard.

The Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue” sneakers completed the look, but the result resembled a high-budget thrift store experiment more than a cohesive style statement. Kelce has pulled off some timeless outfits in the past, but this one was a clear miss.

8. David Njoku

David Njoku’s Week 7 pregame outfit was undeniably over the top. The multicolor cowhide jacket paired with dark brown leather pants pushed the look into costume territory. The silver-buckle belt, cowboy boots, bandana-print bag, and wide-brimmed hat made the ensemble feel more like a theme party outfit than a serious fashion statement. While Njoku certainly turned heads, the over-the-top combination of elements came off as trying too hard to make an impression.

7. Joe Burrow, Week 14

Joe Burrow’s Week 14 pregame outfit was a clear misstep. His Marni shirt and pants, covered in overwhelming multicolored stripes, created a jarring visual contrast. The bold pattern clashed with the typically polished pregame aesthetic, making the outfit look more like a misguided attempt at art than a stylish statement. Instead of projecting confidence and game-day readiness, it left fans wondering whether Burrow was heading to a football game or an art exhibition.

6. Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel’s Week 10 pregame outfit was over the top, resembling a Marvel villain cosplay more than traditional pregame attire. The all-black ensemble, featuring a leather jacket, dark sunglasses, and shiny black shoes, exuded a tough-guy vibe. However, the silver necklace and hip bag felt out of place. The decision to pair the look with short black shorts only added to the confusion, creating a chaotic mix of edgy fashion and questionable choices. Samuel‘s confused look lands him at the No. 6 spot on our list.

5. Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase’s Week 11 pregame outfit was a masterclass in laid-back overkill. He paired an oversized black hoodie with baggy jorts and untied Timberland boots, creating a mismatched look. A massive silver chain and oversized bag only added to the absurdity, making it seem like he was dressing for a casual day out rather than gearing up for a big game. While the outfit sent the message “I’m here to chill,” it left fans wondering whether Chase was ready to play or just taking it easy.

4. Joe Burrow, Week 11

Joe Burrow’s Week 11 pregame outfit was sleek but veered dangerously close to resembling a high-end prom suit. The light blue Alo Men suit, paired with casual sneakers, seemed to aim for a “cool and collected” vibe but missed the mark for game day. This is Burrow’s second appearance on the list, and once again, his attempt at bold fashion came off as more ridiculous than stylish. While his swagger may have carried the look, it left fans questioning whether he was making a fashion statement or just trolling.

3. DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf’s Week 7 pregame outfit was a bold display of his unapologetic style. He donned Le Rêve Nazam stuffed animal pants, covered in more than 200 colorful plush toys, paired with an oversized Balenciaga T-shirt that looked more like a lost-and-found item. Bright pink Nike kicks completed the over-the-top ensemble, making it seem like a ridiculous attempt to either stun or confuse fans, or perhaps both. Metcalf is know for his odd fashion choices and finds himself in the Top 3 on our list of the 10 most ridiculous NFL pregame outfits so far this season.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Week 14 pregame outfit clashed in a major way. The bold yellow overcoat felt out of place with the casual white tank top underneath, while the silk scarf—blue, white, and pink—wrapped around his head gave off “grandma chic” vibes. The mix of bright colors and textures made the look feel more like a theatrical costume than a serious fashion statement. Smith-Schuster‘s granny look lands him in the N0. 2 spot on our list.

1. Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins’ Week 13 outfit took pregame fashion to ridiculous extremes. He wore a white lab coat, oversized goggles, rubber gloves, and a wild white wig, looking more suited for a chemistry fair than a football field. To top it off, he went barefoot, amplifying the absurdity. Hollins‘ crazy mad scientist look isn’t completely out of left field. During his free time Hollins creates social media videos, including a series titled “Mack’s Science Lab.”

