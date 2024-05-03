Star LB Explains Surprise Decision to Reject 49ers After Agreeing to Contract

So much has circulated on the 49ers rumor mill in the three months since Super Bowl 58 that it’s easy to overlook some big and rather controversial decisions that were made around the team during that stretch. The wide receivers have dominated the conversation, but don’t forget, the 49ers straight up cut lineman Arik Armstead, one of the most popular members of the team, in a fairly cold-blooded business move.

They’ve added three cornerbacks to the mix, a clear sign they were disappointed in the depth behind Chavarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir. They overhauled the pass rush, dumping Chase Young and Randy Gregory while bringing in Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos.

The 49ers went out and re-signed six of their own free agents. Heck, they even overhauled one-third of the quarterback room, bringing in new guy Josh Dobbs with the departure of Sam Darnold, and re-signing Brandon Allen.

But it’s easy to forget that 49ers free agency might have been a tick better if one guy they’d thought was signed—linebacker Eric Kendricks—had not abruptly backed out of his agreement with the team and instead signed with the Cowboys. Kendricks surely owes the 49ers an explanation.

Eric Kendricks Saw More Opportunity in Dallas

This week, he gave that explanation, explaining what went into his decision to ditch the 49ers at the alter and instead go play in Dallas, where Mike Zimmer—Kendricks’ old coach—is now the defensive coordinator.

Kendricks said it all came down to role.

“I think I would’ve taken more of a reserve role [in San Francisco],” Kendricks said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic, “whereas I feel I have a lot left to give and I wanted to be here and be middle linebacker. I wanted to share my experience with the team, share my leadership abilities and command that huddle.”

The 49ers might have some quibbles with Kendricks’ characterization, though. While Kendricks was always going to be seen as a temporary replacement for Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles tendon during the Super Bowl, he was certain to be featured prominently in the linebacker corps. That’s even if Greenlaw returns to action to start the year.

That is unlikely. Kendricks would have gotten ample opportunity out of the gate to put his fingerprints on the 49ers defense, and if he had played well, he would have been granted playing time even with a relatively healthy Greenlaw.

49ers Bounced Back With De’Vondre Campbell

The Cowboys and the 49ers both valued Kendricks’ impact as a leader in the middle of the defense. Kendricks was one of the Chargers’ captains last season, starting 14 games and finishing second on the team with 117 tackles.”

The 49ers are plenty happy with the Greenlaw-Fred Warner combo at middle linebacker, but the prospect of not having Greenlaw made the Kendricks signing so important.

Kendricks has been a solid performer throughout his nine seasons (eight with Minnesota), and has topped 100 tackles in eight straight years. He had his best season in 2019, when he was a star in coverage—he had 12 passes defended—and was named both All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

But once he backed out of the deal with the 49ers to go sign on in linebacker-starved Dallas, the 49ers did have a nice response move, signing released linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was a Pro Bowler in 2021.