Seahawks $72 Million WR Named Steelers Trade Candidate: Report

While the Seattle Seahawks are rebuilding under new head coach Mike Macdonald, their trio of starting wide receivers remain intact. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf, quarterback Geno Smith is stacked with options.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to poach Metcalf, KOA Radio’s Benjamin Allbright reported. Pittsburgh called “around to half a dozen teams” to land a No. 1 receiver. “And they’ve been rejected by two teams,” Allbright posted on April 29.

“They called about [San Francisco 49ers‘ Brandon] Aiyuk and [Denver Broncos’ Courtland] Sutton and have been rebuffed, at least with opening talks. Called about DK, I don’t believe a trade would get done there until after June first (if one got done at all).”

DK Metcalf said “standing on business” in sign language for his TD celebration pic.twitter.com/BbnkdmGUFD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 1, 2023

Aiyuk and Sutton are considered trade candidates due to their respective team’s salary cap constraints. However, Metcalf hasn’t voiced concern over his three-year, $72 million deal, which keeps him in Seattle through the 2025 NFL season.

If the Seahawks agreed to trade Metcalf, which would be a huge shock, the post-June 1 date is important. Seattle clears $17 million in 2024 cap space if Metcalf is traded after June 1, and $22 million in 2025. The Seahawks would eat $15 million in dead money over those two years. If they trade Metcalf before June 1, that number jumps to $22.5 million.

With Seattle in rebuild mode, opening up a massive chunk of cap space is an attractive prospect. And maybe Metcalf would be open to a trade if it meant reuniting with quarterback Russell Wilson. However, Steelers general manager Omar Khan denied any trade was currently in the works while appearing on the “The Pat McAfee Show” on April 30.

NFL Analyst Called DK Metcalf an ‘Intriguing Option’ for the Steelers

It’s unclear what substantial package the Steelers could offer Seattle for them to even consider trading their top receiver. However, it’s easy to see why Pittsburgh is trying to get him.

“Metcalf would also be an intriguing option for the Steelers due to his previous connection with Wilson,” Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam wrote. “The 26-year-old spent the first two-plus seasons of his career catching passes from Wilson, and he set a career-high with 1,303 receiving yards in his sophomore campaign in 2020.”

The Seahawks’ 2019 second-rounder kicked off his NFL career with Wilson, and Metcalf had nothing but love for his former QB1 when he returned to Lumen field as an opponent. After the Seahawks upset the Broncos 17-16 in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, the two exchanged jerseys. Wilson wrote on Metcalf’s shirt, “Greatest player I ever played with.”

Metcalf also defended Wilson against fans bashing the quarterback and his wife, Ciara, who cheered on the Colorado Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken during the playoffs last year. Metcalf retweeted a fan’s since-deleted message and wrote, “Can y’all f****** chill on Russ…”

Seahawks News: WR Tyler Lockett Shut Down Trade Rumors to Pittsburgh

After trading away Diontae Johnson, the Steelers’ top receivers include George Pickens and 2024 third-rounder, Roman Wilson. Prior to the NFL draft, rumors swirled that the Steelers wanted to obtain the Seahawks’ other veteran wide receiver, Tyler Lockett.

Lockett, who signed a four-year, $69 million extension with the Seahawks, still had two years and $34 million left on his deal. His cap hit in 2024 was $26.8 million. However, Lockett’s cap hit fell to $18.5 million when he agreed to a two-year, $29.6 million restructured deal in March.

With his revamped deal on the books, and a $30.8 million cap hit 2025, Lockett put an end to the trade rumors last month. Speaking to reporters on April 10, the 31-year-old addressed his new contract and left with a strong final message.

“Lockett ended his press conference by saying he doesn’t want to see any more articles suggesting he be traded,” The Athletic’s Mike Dugar posted.