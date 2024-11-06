The 10 Strangest Foods to Try at NFL Stadiums This Season

NFL stadiums have become known for their increasingly wild and unusual food offerings, with 2024 bringing some of the most creative (and strange) dishes yet.

These creative concoctions reflect how NFL stadiums continue to push the boundaries of fan food experiences, attempting to make the game-day menu as memorable as the game itself.

We scoured the landscape to find the strangest food currently available at pro football games. We found a slew of bizarre offerings, several of which are massive calorie-loaded creations. Many of these over-the-top dishes seem designed to stand out in a sea of traditional hot dogs and nachos — yet many also offer new takes on those familiar traditional fares.

Whet your appetite with the strangest NFL stadium foods we found:

10. Odunze Dog, Soldier Field

A plain ol’ hot dog this is not. Named after Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, the Odunze Dog is a mega-spicy concoction that’s intended to reflect Utah native Odunze’s love for bold flavors coupled with his dairy farm roots. So, what’s in this thing? It’s a jalapeño-flavored sausage atop Italian beef, topped with spicy giardiniera, cheddar cheese crumbles and a special sauce, all on a French roll. A new menu item at Soldier Field for the 2024 season, it’ll be interesting to see how popular it becomes.

9. Oops! All Berries Waffle, AT&T Stadium

At AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, fans can enjoy an interesting sugary creation called the Oops! All Berries Waffle. This — we’ll call it a dessert, because it’s not a savory option — consists of a homemade waffle covered in Cap’N Crunch Oops! All Berries cereal, topped with vanilla whipped cream, and finished with a made-from-scratch berry syrup. It’s one of several new items introduced for the 2024 NFL season as part of the stadium’s expanded food menu, which aims to offer creative and exciting dishes for all fans to enjoy.

8. FUNYUNS Dusted Polish Boy, FirstEnergy Stadium

The FUNYUNS Dusted Polish Boy can be found at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns. It features a split link bratwurst topped with crispy fries, Duke’s mayonnaise slaw, BBQ sauce, and a generous dusting of crushed FUNYUNS, for good measure and extra crunch. A playful twist to the area’s traditional Polish Boy sandwich, this is definitely a unique offering for those attending Browns games.

7. Vienna Beef Jalapeño Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla, State Farm Stadium

A new food item available at State Farm Stadium for Arizona Cardinals games in 2024, the Vienna Beef Jalapeño Cheddar Dog-a-Dilla is quite the combination. The main component is a Vienna Beef jalapeño cheddar sausage, which is topped with sharp cheddar cheese, crema and green scallions. All of that is then pressed into a tortilla, combining the flavors of a quesadilla and a hot dog into one handheld creation. It’s not exactly endorsed by the American Heart Association, but it’s certainly a possibility for adventurous hot dog lovers.

6. Turducken Stuffed Baked Potato, Caesars Superdome

You can find this creative meat-laden concoction at the Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. A mix of New Orleans-inspired flavors and classic comfort foods, it’s a baked potato stuffed with turkey, duck, and chicken with onions and cheddar cheese on top. One of four new stuffed potato options introduced at the stadium for the 2024 season, other options include the Crawfish Stuffed Potato and Steak and Mushroom Potato. The Turducken Stuffed Baked Potato is the strangest of the bunch, though. Bon appetit!

5. The Pizza Burger, AT&T Stadium

Ever want to combine a hamburger with a pizza? If so, you may want to head South for a Cowboys game. Courtesy of the culinary staff at AT&T Stadium, the Pizza Burger is now on the menu. It’s a massive creation that features a 16-ounce Angus beef patty sandwiched between two mini pepperoni pizzas. There’s also lettuce, tomato, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese for good measure. Per the Dallas Observer, you can find the Pizza Burger at Papa John’s stands near sections 201 and 226 of the stadium.

4. Texas Firecracker Pickles, NRG Stadium

Get ready for a new take on pickles. At the Houston Texans’ home field, NRG Stadium, they have Texas Firecracker Pickles on the menu. So, what are those, exactly? They’re pickles marinated in cherry and blueberry Kool-Aid, rolled in spicy Cheetos and then deep fried. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch, they’re made for folks who like it hot. One of the few items on this list that qualifies as an appetizer, these pickles promise to punch the palate. For this reason, you may want to have some water on hand.

3. Peanut Butter & Jelly Wings, NRG Stadium

Created by James Beard winning-chef Chris Shepherd, these PB&J-flavored wings are part gourmet, part bar food. Chicken wings coated in a peanut butter, jelly and sriracha sauce, they combine sweet and savory flavors for a unique snack. These can be found at Hay Merchant in NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, and they promise to be a memorable dining experience for those adventurous enough to try them.

2. Tom & Jerry’s Walk-Off Corn Dog, Arrowhead Stadium

Now here’s an indulgent and interesting take on the corndog. Arrowhead Stadium features this bacon-wrapped brisket dog skewer filled with sweet and spicy cream cheese. It’s then battered and deep-fried, and topped with an unusual twist: spicy cotton candy. Oof. That’s a lot, but so are Kansas City Chiefs fans. Fun fact? The name of the dish pays homage to the Chiefs’ game-winning “Tom & Jerry” play concept used in their Super Bowl 58 victory.

1. Cotton Candy Burrito, State Farm Stadium

This one takes the cake. Actually, cake may be one of the few sweet treats not in this thing. For those who have zero concerns about diabetes or their health in general, the Cotton Candy Burrito is an adventurous option to be found at the Arizona Cardinals‘ State Farm Stadium. Per CNN, this burrito features a cotton candy shell crammed with sugary cereal (Fruity Pebbles and Fruit Loops, specifically) marshmallows, gummy bears, sprinkles and candy (Skittles and mini M&M’s). While it’s not light fare by any means, this could be a treat for an entire family.