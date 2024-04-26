Commanders Take Franchise QB With No. 2 Overall Pick

The Washington Commanders went exactly where everone expected them to by selecting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, taking LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

“I’m really impressed with the leap Jayden Daniels made from 2022 to 2023,” said ESPN analyst Desmond Howard during the network’s live draft coverage.

“This guy is a great runner and has a great feel for the passing game,” said ESPN analyst and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. “Just the ability to run and outrun angles from the defense … just needs to get bigger and stronger.

Daniels dealt with some pre-draft controversy when reports surfaced in the last week that he was interested in playing for teams other than the Commanders after a pre-draft visit that brought in four quarterbacks at the same time.

As a rookie taken at the No. 2 pick, Daniels will receive a 4-year, $37.7 million contract.

LSU’s Second Heisman Winner in Five Years

Daniels became LSU’s second Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in five years following Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman in 2019 after he led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.

Daniels spent the first three years of his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU to play two more seasons and in 2023 he had a breakout year with 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“With five seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels possesses a rare blend of playmaking talent and command from the pocket,” wrote NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. “He’s tall but slender, so there will be concerns about durability, considering how often he ran in college. However, teams must also recognize that he has no issues sitting in the pocket and working through progressions as a platform thrower with good mechanics and footwork. Daniels possesses the football intelligence to get himself protected and take care of the football with quality decision-making.

“He’s an accurate passer over the first two levels and throws with anticipation to slice and dice zone coverages … Daniels is positioned to become a very good NFL starter in a spread-based passing attack.”

Washington Had No. 2 Overall Pick in 2012, 2020

The 2024 NFL draft was the third time in the last 20 years the Commanders have had the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft — hopefully it works out better this time than the last two times.

Washington selected Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III as the No. 2 pick in 2012 after he won the Heisman Trophy. Griffin III only played one full season as Washington’s full-time starter but won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before injuries took his career off the rails.

In 2020, Washington selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2 overall and, like Griffin, had a huge rookie season and won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Just like Griffin, injuries hit Young hard over the next few seasons and he was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.