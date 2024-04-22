Jayden Daniels Praises Commanders Amid ‘Overwhelming’ Rumors

Jayden Daniels knows he’ll be throwing to some quality wide receivers if the Washington Commanders select him second overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The chances they will take the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback are “overwhelming,” according to one draft analyst.

Daniels appeared on the “Night Cap” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco (h/t George Carmi of Full Press Coverage). Ochocinco asked Daniels about the quality of the supporting cast in Washington, to which the former LSU star replied, “They got some Dogs over there.”

Daniels’ endorsement of the Commanders’ receivers comes at a time when momentum is gathering for him to be the second player taken. Growing rumors indicate the Commanders will stay put and pick the 23-year-old.

That’s the word from NFL Network analyst and “Move The Sticks” podcast host Daniel Jeremiah. He told the “The Pat McAfee Show” how he felt Drake Maye was a better fit, but Jeremiah revealed “as you’re coming down the home stretch it’s like okay, there’s too much. I can’t inject my own personal opinion here. This is just overwhelming that everybody that I talk to is saying that it’s going to be Jayden.”

Jeremiah’s conviction about Daniels to Washington is shared by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The latter also appeared on McAfee’s show, where Schefter stated “Jayden Daniels is the favorite to be No. 2…I think the Commanders, in the end, will opt for Daniels, that’s my read on it.”

Jayden Daniels to Commanders Draft Buzz Growing

Buzz for Daniels taking the reins for the Commanders is growing, despite recent hints to the contrary. Those hints involved Washington deciding to host Daniels, Maye, Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy at the same time, a decision Daniels’ agent didn’t like.

The group visit didn’t appear to irk Maye, but Daniels remains the more popular pick for the Commanders. It makes sense given the latter’s stylistic fit for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s schemes.

Kingsbury knows what it takes to coach a dual-threat athlete at football’s most important position. It’s what he did for Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels has a similar skill-set, so Kingsbury would have few problems building an offense around his talents. Particularly when he combined Daniels’ arm talent with the Commanders’ gifted receivers.

Commanders’ WRs Perfect for Rookie QB

The Commanders are set up for any type of first-year quarterback because of their talent at wide receiver. Whether it’s a dynamic playmaker like Daniels or a Brock Purdy-style game manager like J.J. McCarthy.

Either passer would soon build trust with Terry McLaurin. The tough veteran has four-straight 1,000-yard seasons to his credit and still makes clutch plays like this contested catch against the New York Giants.

McLaurin is Washington’s WR1, but third-year pro Jahan Dotson has the potential to handle a bigger role. Dotson’s numbers were down in 2023, but he’s versatile enough to get open underneath, as well as stretch the field vertically.

He did the latter for this touchdown against the New England Patriots last season.

Combining Dotson and McLaurin with tight end Zach Ertz, a Kingsbury favorite from his days in Arizona, means Daniels would have all the weapons he needs. Add in pass-catching running back Austin Ekeler, and the Commanders should help a rookie signal-caller win right away in the pros.