Proposed Commanders Pitch Would Move 2-Time Pro Bowler to Bears for 2 Picks

The Washington Commanders had a busy offseason, adding players on both ends of the football. Signing Daron Payne to a massive extension and drafting Jer’Zhan Newton could be an indication of what’s to come for Jonathan Allen. Allen, viewed as arguably the best defensive player on the Commanders, could get them a decent return. In a proposed trade from Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bears would land Allen in a deal that sends a second and sixth-round pick back to Washington.

Bears would receive: Allen

Commanders would receive: 2025 second-round pick, 2026 fifth-round pick

“The 6’3″, 300-pound defensive tackle is used to playing a healthy snap share. He was at 82 percent in 2022 and 79 percent in 2023,” Ballentine wrote in his May 24 column exploring trade packages for players who need a fresh start. “But with the added depth and additions on the defensive line that also includes former second-round pick Phidarian Mathis and former Dallas Cowboys selection John Ridgeway III, it’s fair to wonder if his snap share will stay the same and whether he’s in the Commanders’ plans beyond 2024.

“If he’s not, then Allen might be better off in a situation where he’s still a featured player. That would surely be the case in Chicago, where he would reunite with former Commanders teammate Montez Sweat and net a similar trade return to what the New York Giants got for Leonard Williams.” Depending on how the Bears play this season, that 2025 second-round pick could be valuable. While they’re expected to be better, the Bears will still have a rookie quarterback running the offense in Caleb Williams. Jonathan Allen Loves the New Look Washington Commanders

Allen had expressed his concerns about the future of the organization in the past, but under new head coach Dan Quinn, the two-time Pro Bowl selection has loved how things are headed.

It’s been a tough few years for the Washington Commanders organization, but Allen said “This is literally just a dream job right now,” according to Zach Selby, the Commanders’ senior writer.

“I’m just so happy,” Allen said. “I love the coaching staff. I love the direction we’re moving in. I love the way we’re working. It has truly been reinvigorating and just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

During Quinn’s time with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, they ranked fifth in points allowed per game, seventh in net yards allowed per game, and sixth in sacks. His defensive mind and attitude have impressed the 29-year-old early on.

“I just loved the energy that he brought,” Allen said.

How Allen Would Help the Chicago Bears

In the scenario where the Washington Commanders do make him available, Allen would be sought after by many teams. The Chicago Bears could be a perfect landing spot for him as he’d be going to an up-and-coming team with a clear path to contending in the near future.

Allen has impressed over the past three seasons, posting 22 combined sacks. Adding him to a Bears defense that features Montez Sweat, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Jaylon Johnson, and others would make them one of the best units in football. Having another player who can get to the quarterback is always a bonus.

His veteran leadership would fit in perfectly with a team that has a good mix of veteran and young talent.