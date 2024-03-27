Likely Eliminated from the Playoffs, Steve Yzerman Has Much to Answer For

March 26 is an iconic date for the Detroit Red Wings. March 26, 1997, the night of The Brawl, the legendary Wings versus Colorado Avalanche brawl, where even goalies Mike Vernon and Patrick Roy dropped the gloves. March 26, 1999, when Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, one of the greatest American players in NHL history got his first goal as a Red Wing. Two glorious moments in Red Wings history. Sadly, no glory for the Wings tonight, March 26, 2024. Desperate to make that final wildcard playoff spot, the Detroit Red Wings come up short.

The Red Wings loss tonight, in overtime, against the Washington Capitals, likely ends the Wings hopes for making the playoffs. The Wings have not been to the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season, and not at all while Steve Yzerman has run the team. With yet another lost year, once again failing to make the playoffs, even Yzerman’s job is not safe come next season.

Not A Single Playoff Appearance

Following tonight’s Wings loss to the Capitals, the Wings are on the out, looking in. The Capitals currently have that final wildcard playoff spot, with 81 points. The Wings are two points behind, at 79. But the Capitals have a game in hand. Time is not on the side of the Red Wings — and should not be for general manager, Steve Yzerman.

The Detroit Red Wings have not been to the NHL playoffs at all during Steve Yzerman’s tenure. Yzerman took over as general manager five years ago. More than enough time to at least make it in as a wildcard team.

Prior to the game, Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin told reporters this is “why we fight all year, in training camp. We want to finish the season [strong]. In two weeks, we want to keep playing.” Tonight’s win likely seals the deal for Ovechkin and the Capitals. In stark contrast, the Wings lost 1-0 to Nashville this past Saturday, then lost in OT to the Capitals in what in all likelihood was a must-win game. Red Wings forward, Patrick Kane, who has been to the playoffs, albeit with Chicago, said earlier this week that “it’s almost like you’re in the playoffs right now, even though there’s 11 games left.” The team knows what’s at stake, but just can’t get it done.

Yzerman’s Failure to Act

It’s not just that Steve Yzerman has failed to produce a playoff team in his five years as general manager. Earlier this month, with the Wings ahead of the Capitals and the Islanders, and battling Tampa Bay for the first wildcard spot, Yzerman declined to bring in any backup for the beleaguered team. As Heavy wrote at the time, “for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season, Yzerman’s lack of dealing at the trade deadline left anxious fans baffled.” Adding, “With the prospect of making it to the playoffs this year slipping away, fans were hopeful of a blockbuster trade. But instead of taking a shot at the trade deadline, Yzerman shocked Red Wings fans by, essentially, dumping the puck.”

And as Heavy stated prior to tonight’s game, “there is only one legitimate open (playoff) slot remaining. And almost certainly it will go to the Detroit Red Wings or the Washington Capitals.” Tonight’s OT loss for the Wings appears to have delivered the answer.

Detroit Red Wings fans have suffered long enough. If it’s any consolation, there’s still video of a time when the Wings never backed down, and always made it into the playoffs.