Red Wings Control Playoff Destiny In ‘Dream Scenario’ After Win Over Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings control their playoff destiny following a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on April 7. With the win, Detroit is now 38-31-8, which is good for 84 points as the Red Wings are holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit has five games left to play this season, including games against the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins on April 9 and 11th, respectively, as both teams are one point back of the Red Wings in the standings, entering play on April 8.

Although the race for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference is tight, if the Red Wings win their final five games, no matter what else happens, Detroit will be in the playoffs.

“We’ve been staying in the battle, that’s points in four of our last six games, victories in two of our last three. We’re slowly gobbling some points, keeping ourselves in the fight, and we’ve been getting some help around the League. But it comes to a point (where) we’ve got to take care of ourselves…,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Detroit’s win over Buffalo on April 7.

“We’re going to leave the rink above the playoff line with five games left. This would have been a dream scenario for us going into this season, and now we’re here,” Lalonde added.

Although the Red Wings control their playoff destiny, Detroit still has two crucial games against Washington and Pittsburgh. If the Red Wings can beat both of them in regulation, Detroit will close in on punching a ticket in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Red Wings Backed by Solid Goaltending

Detroit is even in contention for the playoffs because of goaltender Alex Lyon who has taken over as the team’s starting goalie.

Lyon has played in 41 games this season having a 2.98 GAA, and a .908 save percentage while recording 2 shutouts. In the Red Wings 3-1 win over the Sabres on April 7, Lyon recorded 37 saves, including making 28 saves in the final two periods.

“Today was exceptional, that was a goalie win… That was a really strong performance from him and we needed it,” Lalonde said about Lyon… “I think Alex was being a bit humble there, I thought he was our best player in the third. That team had some looks, some really good looks and he kept it out of the net.”

In the third period, Lyon stopped all 17 shots by the Sabres to preserve a much-needed win for Detroit.

Red Wings Given Above 50% Chance Of Making The Playoffs

Following Detroit’s 3-1 win over Buffalo on April 7, the Red Wings are into the final playoff spot.

According to MoneyPuck, the analytic website that tracks playoff chances gives Detroit a 51.5% chance of making the postseason, with five games to go. The Red Wings’ magic number to clinch the playoff spot right now is five, so if Detroit wins out, the Red Wings will be in the playoffs.

But, games against Washington and Pittsburgh this week will play a key factor in whether or not Detroit will make the postseason. But, the Red Wings control their playoff destiny, which is the spot Lalonde wants to be in.