NHL Analyst Blasted for Viral Videos on Oilers Star Zach Hyman

In the face of mounting criticism over his viral video lambasting the media’s coverage of Zach Hyman’s 50-goal season for the Edmonton Oilers, NHL analyst Andrew Berkshire is refusing to back down.

In a video posted to social media on March 26, which has 6.8 million views on X as of Thursday morning, Berkshire took aim at the narrative of Hyman’s hard work leading to his accomplishments as an NHL player and instead attributed Hyman’s success to the fact that he grew up “insanely rich.”

“The story that’s being sold right now… is that, you know, if you work hard, if you stick to it, you can get there too, 31-year-old guy finally hits the 50-goal mark, harder worker, all that,” Berkshire said. “Yeah, great, except you’re missing the part of the story where Zach Hyman grew up insanely rich.” Berkshire, who works as an analyst and host with the Steve Dangle Podcast Network, went on to say that Hyman’s parents bought a league to “guarantee him playing time,” and that he did “exclusive training that only a rich person … could afford.” After much public outcry over his questionable take, Berkshire doubled down with a second video just over an hour later further explaining his original thoughts about Hyman, the media and privilege in the sport of hockey – and it only seemed to make matters worse.

Thanks to @standupmonkey I realized where I went wrong here. Clarification, no backtracking. I think this is a serious issue that needs to be on the forefront. https://t.co/0eYDk3h6NU pic.twitter.com/oHfHrPnaf4 — Andrew Berkshire (@AndrewBerkshire) March 27, 2024 In his second video, Berkshire used a hand-drawn chart made with colored markers to illustrate the breakdown of the Canadian population into class tiers based on income. Without any statistics to support his claim, Berkshire went on to state that most NHL players came from the top tiers of the chart. Berkshire Discounts Historic Achievement That Puts Hyman in Esteemed Company Only 100 players in NHL history have reached the 50-goal mark in a single season. Hyman achieved the feat on March 24 in Ottawa – and he did it at age 31. A fifth-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft who didn’t make his debut until 2016), Hyman had never topped 36 goals in a single season prior to this one. At one point in his original video, Berkshire did acknowledge that Hyman worked hard to reach the milestone; but he went on to discredit that hard work almost immediately. “Everybody works hard,” Berkshire said. “You think every NHLer didn’t get there by working hard? Let’s not build this stupid narrative of ‘work hard, you’ll succeed.’ It’s just not true. There are people who’ve worked as hard as Zach Hyman their entire lives and never got a sniff of the American Hockey League, let alone the NHL because they didn’t have the advantages he had.”

Hockey World Reacts to Berkshire’s Questionable Take

Berkshire faced significant backlash on social media in response to the video, including critical replies from former NHL players Carlo Colaiacovo, Jason Strudwick and Bobby Ryan, the latter of whom called Berkshire’s narrative “purely false.”

“As someone who has maybe lived on both ends of the ‘financial edge’ I can say this is just purely false,” Ryan said. “Who cares, he accomplished a feat not many do and to downplay the way it’s reported is just wrong. You show up, do the work, good things happen.”

Jonathan Goodman, who claims he was Hyman’s personal trainer in high school, also came to the defense of Hyman and his work ethic.

“Yes, he had advantages. His family was wealthy and father obsessed with his success,” he said. “But the dude worked hard. Harder than anybody I’ve ever seen.”