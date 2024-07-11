Rangers Departure Called ‘Perfect’ Signing for Division Rival

As expected, the New York Rangers have taken several losses in NHL free agency after a Presidents’ Trophy run last season.

One of those departures was deemed to be an “underrated” pickup by a division rival, however, as forward/center Jack Roslovic signed with the Carolina Hurricanes at an affordable number.

“Jack Roslovic seems like the perfect Hurricanes free agent signing,” Bleacher Report analyst Adam Gretz wrote on July 11. “Under the radar. A good bargain ($2.8 million against the cap for one season). A good player who will not wow you but will be a quality depth piece and middle-six forward who can help in a lot of different ways.”

Gretz went on to note that Roslovic’s production has been “consistent” over the past three seasons, with points per game averages of 0.56, 0.57 and 0.53, respectively. “That is a 45-point pace while posting an expected goal share of over 50 percent during the 2023-24 season,” he added.

Considering the Hurricanes’ free agent losses — which could be more significant than the Rangers’ with Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen and Brady Skjei skipping town, among others — this was a necessary acquisition for Carolina.

“While Roslovic may not be as flashy as [Guentzel and Teravainen], he will be a very cap-friendly addition to their forward group,” Gretz concluded.

Rangers Free Agents Exits Have Been Manageable Thus Far

Although Roslovic might work out well with the Hurricanes, he was never expected to return after the Rangers traded for his rental contract last season. Neither was forward/center Alexander Wennberg, who left for the San Jose Sharks, or defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who joined the Detroit Red Wings after one campaign in New York.

These departures were all manageable from general manager Chris Drury’s perspective. As was ridding themselves of veteran center Barclay Goodrow’s contract.

In part, the Rangers allowed these pieces to walk because they have younger prospects that are believed to be ready to make the jump to the NHL level. Brennan Othmann, NYR’s first-round selection in 2021, and Adam Edstrom, a 6-foot-7 prospect from the 2019 draft, could debut next year at forward.

2019 third rounder Zac Jones is also expected to get more ice time on defense, along with depth pieces Connor Mackey and Brandon Scanlin inside the system behind him.

The Rangers also traded for veteran Reilly Smith, a career 500-point scorer with Stanley Cup champion experience who should begin as the starting right winger alongside centerman Mika Zibanejad and trusty left winger Chris Kreider. With center Sam Carrick coming in to sub Goodrow.

One could argue that the veteran depth has taken a slight hit for NYR this offseason, but none of that matters if the youth perform as Will Cuylle and Matt Rempe did in 2023-24. Having said that, it wouldn’t be shocking if Drury looks around the bargain bin for one or two more experienced skaters that can provide injury insurance before the start of the new season.

Rangers Place Just Behind Stanley Cup Finalists in Early ‘Super 16’ NHL Power Ranking

NHL.com released an early “super 16” power ranking on July 9, and the Rangers placed just behind the Stanley Cup finalist Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. Which is about as good as one can hope for after a top-four finish the season before.

“If we had done this ranking before July 1, I would have had them at No. 2,” NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price acknowledged in the follow-up blurb.

“Even though the Oilers took the Panthers to seven games in the Cup Final, I still feel the Rangers were the second-best team in hockey last season,” he reasoned. “But it’s been a quiet offseason for the Rangers as far as moves are concerned, with veteran forward Barclay Goodrow being waived the biggest one.”

Price also pointed out that there is “plenty of noise around Jacob Trouba’s future with the team” — although new reports hint that the Rangers captain could stay put for one more season — and reminded that goaltender Igor Shesterkin must be extended sooner rather than later.

“Still, this is a team that came within two wins of reaching the Stanley Cup Final, and a team that still has plenty of firepower,” he stated. “But there is no question some other teams have made the moves to jump ahead of them, most notably the [Nashville] Predators, Oilers and Boston Bruins, which is why I have the Rangers fifth in my own Super 16.”