Maple Leafs Linked to Stanley Cup Champion Winger in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to show interest in Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron in free agency, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta.

Perron signed a two-year deal, a $9.5 million deal, with the Red Wings, which expired at the end of the season. With the 35-year-old set to be a free agent come July 1, Pagnotta says the Maple Leafs are expected to show interest in trying to sign the winger.

“One veteran forward the Maple Leafs may try to add this summer: David Perron,” Pagnotta wrote on his website, TheFourthPeriod.

However, after Detroit failed to make the playoffs, Perron said he hopes he can re-sign with the Red Wings this offseason.

“There’s no reason at this point to think about anywhere else or anything else. I hope it works out,” Perron said, according to TheHockeyNews.

Perron has been in the NHL since the 2007-08 season as he was drafted 27th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2007 NHL draft.

This past season in Detroit, Perron skated in 76 games recording 17 goals and 30 assists for 47 points. The 35-year-old was a key member of the Blues team that won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

DailyFaceoff.com projects Perron to sign a two-year deal worth $3 million per season this summer.

Maple Leafs Front Office to Consider Everything

After Toronto was eliminated in the first round by the Boston Bruins, the Maple Leafs front office says everything is on the table for potential moves.

Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan says all options will be considered this off-season in terms of trades and free agency.

“We do an analysis at the end of every season, we look at our team, we look forward and we look for ways to be better. We do that every year. In the past, I believe there are times where you talk about patience, and I still believe there are times where patience is the suitable call,” Shanahan said during a May 10 press conference.

“However, when you see patterns persist and the results don’t change, you have to adjust the way that you think about things. We will look at everything this summer, and we will consider everything this summer. All with the intention of the one thing we are here for, which is to make the Maple Leafs better and to win,” Shanahan continued.

Mitch Marner has been linked to a possible trade, as well as Maple Leafs captain, John Tavares.

Who Are The Maple Leafs Pending Free Agents?

Toronto enters the off-season with 10 pending unrestricted free agents and four restricted free agents.

The biggest names the Maple Leafs have as pending free agents are forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. Both signed one-year deals with Toronto last summer and they recorded 43 and 47 points, respectively.

Toronto will also need to address their goaltending this summer as Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones are both pending free agents. Joseph Woll, however, is under contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

The full list of the Maple Leafs free agents is as follows: