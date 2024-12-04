Insider Fuels Speculation That Maple Leafs Will Re-Acquire Fan-Favorite Forward

Insider fuels speculation for Maple Leafs-Kadri reunion.

NHL insider Jeff Marek believes a reunion between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nazem Kadri makes a lot of sense.

The Maple Leafs selected Kadri seventh overall in the 2009 NHL draft and was with Toronto until 2019. He then won a Stanley Cup in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche. But, he signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency.

However, despite Kadri only being in the third year of his seven-year $49 million deal, his name has come up in trade talks. Now, Marek believes he expects the Maple Leafs to pursue the former fan-favorite.

“I have a hard time believing that somewhere down the road the Maple Leafs don’t make a pitch for, or have a conversation about, Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames,” Marek said on his show ‘The Sheet’ on DailyFaceoff.

Part of the reason why Marek thinks the Maple Leafs should trade for Kadri is due to playoff hockey. Marek knows Kadri has gotten better with his physicality and knows how to play playoff hockey, which the insider says the Maple Leafs need.

“I think they’re looking at the Florida Panthers and saying, ‘If we’re going to get out of this division, we have to go through them, we need more toughness and more toughness down the middle,’” Marek said.

Kadri has skated in 26 games recording 8 goals and 8 assists for 16 points.

Insider Believes Flames Would Trade Kadri

Although Kadri still has multiple years left on his deal, his name has continued to be involved in trade talks.

According to Sportsnet NHL insider Eric Francis, he says the Flames aren’t shopping Kadri but would be open to moving him.

“I think a lot of people said, ‘Well that’s an untradable contract, kind of like they talk about Jonathan Huberdeau‘s contract,” Francis said on The Fan Hockey Show. ” I don’t agree with that anymore, I don’t think there’s a team in the league that wouldn’t love to have him as maybe their second-line center. That’s what helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup. So you know I think the Flames would consider it if the right deal came along. But I don’t think they’re shopping right now.”

What the return for Kadri would be uncertain. But Calgary would likely have to retain some salary on him to get more in return.

Maple Leafs Forwards Getting Closer to a Return

Toronto has dealt with several key injuries to their forward group this season.

The Maple Leafs have had key forwards like Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Max Pacioretty, and Calle Jarnkrok miss time with injuries.

Matthews and Knies have returned, but Pacioretty still is out and has no real timetable for his return.

“I’ve learned that there’s sometimes — you don’t want to ever get injured — a bit of a silver lining. Sometimes you can work on some stuff and get your body feeling right in a time of the year where it normally doesn’t ever feel right,” Pacioretty said. “I feel really good. So, some of it’s not in my control, but I feel really good.”

The Maple Leafs are 15-7-2 to begin the season.