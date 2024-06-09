Insider Links Maple Leafs to Trading For $36 Million Goalie

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has linked the Toronto Maple Leafs to Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom as a potential trade target.

Markstrom has two years left on his six-year $36 million deal he signed with the Flames on October 9, 2020. However, the goalie was the subject of trade rumors this season, and trade talks are expected to continue this summer.

According to Friedman, he expects the Maple Leafs to be among a handful of teams that will be interested in him.

“A couple of other teams I wonder about there, too, anybody looking for a goalie, but a couple of teams I wonder about: Toronto, and I know deals with Toronto and Calgary are kind of complicated, but the GM in Toronto is the guy who signed Markstrom in Calgary and, just on paper, a Markstrom-(Joseph) Woll combination is a pretty good combination. So, I look at that and I say, ‘I could see why a team like Toronto would be interested in that, potentially,'” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts.

Markstrom will make $6 million in each of the next two seasons, but he has a full No Movement Clause so the goalie can deny any trade. But, if Markstrom does want to be moved, Friedman speculates it will come down to the Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Ottawa Senators.

“Now, the thing about Markstrom is trading for him, he’s basically a two times $6 (million) player you’re trading for, and if your choice is trading for a goalie, especially him with that contract, or going out and signing someone in free agency that might be a bigger number, you’re very happy to take (Markstrom). So I can understand why there’d be a lot of interest in Markstrom, but obviously a lot of people are suspecting New Jersey and there’s a few teams that suspect Toronto and Ottawa as well. Plus, Toronto kicks tires on everybody,” Friedman added.

Markstrom went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals against average and a .905 save percentage last season.

Markstrom Fuels Trade Speculation

Following the Flames failing to make the playoffs, Markstrom fueled trade speculation at the year-end media availability.

“Season just ended, and I saw Connie, and leave it at that,” Markstrom said to the media, via Sportsnet… “I’m not going to go into details here on stage with a bunch of cameras. What we talked about stayed with us and that’s how it’s going to stay. I’m not going to share a personal conversation I had with management.”

Markstrom did voice his frustration with the Flames following the trade deadline and being in the rumors, despite not getting moved.

The goalie has been with the Flames since 2020 when he left the Vancouver Canucks in free agency to sign in Calgary.

Maple Leafs Focused on Upgrading Goalie Position

Toronto enters the offseason with a need to add a goaltender.

Last year’s starting goalie Ilya Samsonov is a pending free agent and is unlikely to be brought back. Also, Joseph Woll has dealt with injury issues in the past, but Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving says the team needs to make sure they have the best goalie in each playoff series they play in.

“I believe in Joe as a goaltender. We have to support Joe. Ilya’s contract is up, but we certainly have to try to put ourselves in a position where we don’t have the second-best goaltender in each of these series,” Treliving said on May 10.

Along with Samsonov, third-string goalie Martin Jones is also a pending free agent.