Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Re-Acquires $49 Million Forward From Flames

Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has been rumored to be involved in trade talks, and one trade pitch seems him go back to the team that drafted him in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Kadri has three years left on his seven-year $49 million deal he signed with Calgary on August 18, 2022. Although he still has three years left on his deal, Calgary is entering a rebuild and Kadri could fetch them some assets to speed that up.

Website PuckPedia has a new tool called PuckGM that lets users create their own trades, and one user proposed a deal that sees Kadri get traded back to the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs get:

Nazem Kadri (with $3.5 million retained)

2025 fifth-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick

Flames get:

The trade involves three players and three draft picks, and on paper, it does make sense. Kadri would give the Maple Leafs more depth in their forward group and plays a style that works well in the playoffs, as he was a key player for the Colorado Avalanche which won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Calgary, meanwhile, has to take on Kampf and Reaves’ contracts, as both have two years left on their deals, but it makes the salary work so Toronto can take on Kadri’s deal. But, the big part of the package for the Flames is Nick Robertson and the second-round pick.

Robertson is a restricted free agent and has asked for a trade from Toronto, as he is 22 but hasn’t been given much of a role with the Maple Leafs.

Kadri ‘Willing to Waive’ No-Movement Clause

Kadri does have a no-movement clause so he has to approve a trade from the Flames.

On June 28, NHL insider Darren Dreger reported that Kadri likes it in Calgary while the Flames believe he is a key part of their core group.

Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2024

“Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary,” Dreger reported.

However, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period said it is his understanding that Kadri would waive his no-movement clause for the right situation.

“My understanding with respect to (Kadri) is that he’s willing to waive (the no-move clause) for the right situation. I think he would welcome a return to Colorado,” Pagnotta said.

Kadri recorded 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points in 82 games last season.

Kadri’s Time With The Maple Leafs

Kadri was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut on February 8, 2010, and then spent the next three seasons between the NHL and AHL.

Kadri became a full-time NHL player during the 2013-14 season and he ended up playing in parts of 10 seasons with the Maple Leafs. However, after Kadri took some costly penalties and suspensions in the playoffs, Toronto traded him to Colorado on July 1, 2019, along with Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round pick for Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot, and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

In his Maple Leafs career, Kadri recorded 161 goals and 196 assists for 357 points in 561 regular season games. Kadri added 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points in 19 playoff games with Toronto.