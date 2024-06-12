Maple Leafs Linked to Former 1st-Round Pick, Free Agent Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving could “circle back” on San Jose Sharks forward and former 2016 1st-round pick Luke Kinin, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“The Leafs had their eyes on [Mario] Ferraro and Sharks forward Luke Kunin during the season and it’s entirely possible Toronto GM Brad Treliving circles back on both this off-season – but he may have to work fast,” Pagnotta reported on June 11.

According to Pagnotta, Sharks GM Will Grier has already talked to Kunin’s agent to discuss his future before he becomes a restricted free agent on July 1.

“Grier has spoken with his agent, Pete Rutili, multiple times and sources tell me the two met last week in Buffalo during the combine,” Pagnotta wrote.

As Kunin is a restricted free agent (with arbitration rights), the Maple Leafs would be trading for his negotiating rights.

Luke Kunin’s Outlook & Earlier Interest in Sharks’ Forward

The Minnesota Wild drafted Kunin with the No. 15 pick in the 2016 NHL draft. Kunin spent three seasons with the Wild appearing in 131 games and scoring 52 points.

Kunin, still 26, signed and completed two-year deals with the Nashville Predators and the Sharks after that, playing 120 games for the former (41 points) and 108 for the latter (31 points).

The forward played 73 games in 2024, scoring 11 goals and contributing 7 assists for a total of 18 points with the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks. Despite a minus-30 rating, Kunin was great at what he does best: bringing toughness and physicality to the game, as his 165 hits throughout the season prove.

Luke Kunin, who is an RFA, and can be an UFA next summer, said he is open to signing a multi year deal with San Jose — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) April 20, 2024

Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka reported on April 20 about Kunin’s willingness to sign an extension with the third franchise he’s played for in the NHL.

“Luke Kunin, who is an RFA, and can be an UFA next summer, said he is open to signing a multi year deal with San Jose,” Pashelka wrote on X.

Before Kunin made those comments, Kunin told San Jose Hockey Now that he wanted to stay with the organization a few days before the March 8 trade deadline.”I want to be here,” Kunin told SJHN’s Josh Frojelin on March 3. “I want to be where I’m wanted, and I want to turn this thing around.”

Pagnotta mentioned Kunin linking him to the Leafs in a report published on February 20, linking the Leafs for with the forward.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs have interest in [Mario] Ferraro and Kunin and are more likely to move a first-round pick for an asset with term. Including a first-rounder in a package could be of interest to both clubs,” Pagnotta wrote.

Potential Forward Targets for the Leafs

Aside from Kunin, the Maple Leafs could explore other options to strengthen their forward lineup.

One potential target and one of 10 “best fits at forward,” per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, is New York Rangers pending unrestricted free agent center Alex Wennberg.

“Wennberg is boring, but safe. Safe can be good, especially in the playoffs,” Siegel wrote on May 29.

“He is a smart, safe, moderately skilled centre who can be the anchor of a responsible third line that can handle tough matchups and onerous deployment,” Siegel wrote. “Wennberg would give the Leafs a needed boost on the penalty kill and he isn’t a total black hole on offence.”

Another target could be Winnipeg Jets‘ Tyler Toffoli, who Siegel also included in his “best fits” report. Interestingly, current Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving already traded for Toffoli when he was in that position in the Calgary Flames organization.

“I’ve been chasing Tyler Toffoli since my days in Phoenix and his draft year,” Treliving said, via The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, after trading for the forward in February 2022.

A third option at forward linked to the Maple Leafs by Pagnotta on May 25 could be veteran Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron. The 35-year-old forward will become an unrestricted free agent after a two-year stint with the Wings.

“One veteran forward the Maple Leafs may try to add this summer: David Perron,” Pagnotta wrote.

Perron expressed a desire to re-sign with the team during the end-of-season media availability held by Detroit, though his future remains open.

“There’s no reason at this point to think about anywhere else or anything else. I hope it works out,” Perron said on April 18.

Leafs Own Free Agent Forwards: Tyler Bertuzzi & Max Domi

The Maple Leafs will also have to deal with the free agency business of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, however, there is mutual interest in retaining both players.

“There’s mutual interest in Bertuzzi returning to the Leafs,” LeBrun reported on May 29, “but the team is juggling a few things so it’s not clear if it gets done.”.

Bertuzzi scored 21 goals and 43 points in 2024 and he has completed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Toronto.

Domi also joined the Leafs in July 2023 on a one-year deal worth $3 million. As Bertuzzi, he also aims for a long-term contract. Domi contributed 9 goals and 47 points in 2024.

“There’s already been a conversation between the Leafs front office and [Domi’s agent] expressing mutual interest in getting a deal done,” LeBrun wrote. “Term will be key for the 29-year-old Domi. I would imagine five or six years at between $5 million and $6 million would get it done.”

PuckPedia projects the Leafs to have almost $20 million in cap space entering the NHL draft.