Canucks Coach Threatens to Scratch Players After ‘Too Many Soft Plays’ In Game 4

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is threatening to make lineup changes and healthy scratch players after a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on May 14.

The Canucks were looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against Edmonton, but in Game 4, Vancouver struggled from the get-go. The Canucks trailed 2-0 early, and although Vancouver did tie the game 2-2, the Oilers scored the game-winner with less than a month to go.

Following the loss, Tocchet was disappointed with his team’s play and said there may be lineup changes in Game 5.

“I’m disappointed. There are too many soft plays on that (third) goal, four or five plays. You have to dig in there,” Tocchet said after the Game 4 loss on May 14. “I thought we had four or five guys make mistakes on that goal. You can’t do that.

“We’ve been a resilient group all year, but we need five or six guys to get going. This is the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are some guys, I don’t know if they thought it was playoffs, and we can’t play with 12 guys. We’ll be talking about (potential changes) tomorrow (May 15). We have some guys that might be getting in the lineup for us,” Tocchet added.

Tocchet was not pleased with the Canucks start to the game. The coach also thinks the game-winning goal was a crucial mistake Vancouver made which they can’t make that late in the game.

“We have to figure it out quick, it’s 2-2 (in the series). Obviously, it’s a tough one. Edmonton came to play. They wanted it more early. The second goal at the end of the period was a killer, another couple of mistakes, and then the last goal (in the third), you can’t do that,” Tocchet added.

Tocchet Calls Out Elias Pettersson

One player whom Tocchet has not been happy with is forward Elias Pettersson.

In this series, Pettersson has just 1 goal in four games, while in the playoffs he has 1 goal and 3 assists in 10 playoff games. Pettersson is one of the Canucks top players and Tocchet says the Swede needs to play better.

“He’s got to get going. I don’t know what else to say,” Tocchet said.

Pettersson recorded 34 goals and 55 assists in 82 regular season games. He also signed an 8-year $92.8 million extension on March 3.

Canucks Frustrated With Power Play

Along with Tocchet being frustrated with players, the coach doesn’t like how the team’s power play has been.

In Game 4, Vancouver had a four-minute power play and didn’t have many chances. The Canucks finished the game going 0-for-3 on their power play, which Tocchet says is unacceptable.

“It’s just not good enough. They know it. I don’t think they worked hard, they didn’t manage the puck. It’s a four-minute power play. I think the second unit had some shots, but it’s just not good enough and they know it. You have to have a work ethic and you have to hold pucks, and I don’t think we did,” Tocchet said of his power play.

The Canucks return home for Game 5 on May 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time with the series tied 2-2.