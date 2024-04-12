Canucks Get Positive News On Goalie Thatcher Demko As Playoffs Loom

The Vancouver Canucks received positive news as goaltender Thatcher Demko returned to practice on April 11.

Demko has been out of the lineup since leaving a game on March 9 against the Winnipeg Jets due to an injury. The goalie suffered a knee injury and at the time head coach Rick Tocchet didn’t think it was serious.

However, five weeks later, Demko has yet to play a game, but he did take part in practice on April 11 but is uncertain whether he will be able to play on April 13 against the Edmonton Oilers. Instead, Tocchet and Demko are pointing to the April 16 game against the Calgary Flames as his return to the crease.

“Our goal since pretty much close to Day One was to get back to the Calgary game,” Demko said to NHL.com. “Obviously I do feel good right now, but I think the timeline we’ve kind of been trying to follow and pushing for has been the Calgary game.”

Although Demko hasn’t played since March 9, the goaltender remains confident he will be fine for the playoffs, as the Canucks are currently in first place in the Pacific division.

“Super confident,” Demko said. “We’ve been working around the clock. A lot of these days the last four weeks have been double (rehabilitation) sessions coming in. I appreciate the [medical] staff that’s been around me, kind of matching my focus level and my determination to get back, and obviously it takes a village. We’re in a great spot right now and I feel very fortunate to be in the position I’m in right now. I’m excited to get back and see what games I can play…

“I’ve played close to 50 games this year and that was a month ago,” Demko added. “It’s not like coming off the offseason where you haven’t played a game in 3-4 months and then trying to get it back. I feel pretty much right where I was when I went down and I’m excited to get back in the net for some games.”

Rick Tocchet Praises Thatcher Demko

Before Demko suffered the knee injury, he was one of the top goalies in the NHL. Demko is 34-13-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage, which ranks sixth and tied for fourth in the NHL.

With the Canucks set to get Demko back, Tocchet knows it gives his team a boost in confidence having him in goal.

“He’s our rock. When he does come back obviously it instills confidence,” Tocchet said. “He’s just dialed in. I’ve never seen him happier because I think him dealing with whatever he had, it’s boosted his confidence level. I really believe that.”

While Demko has been out with the injury, Vancouver has had mixed results in goal. Casey DeSmith has gone 3-5-1 with a 2.98 GAA and .882 save percentage while Demko has been out, while Arturs Silvos is 3-0-1 with a 2.47 GAA and .881 save percentage, according to NHL.com.

Canucks Don’t Have Playoff Opponent Set

Vancouver entered play on April 11 with a record of 48-22-9 which is good for first place in the Pacific Division.

However, the Canucks are just four points up on the Edmonton Oilers, while Edmonton has a game in hand. With the race for first place in the Pacific Division still alive, Vancouver doesn’t have its playoff opponent locked in.

But, if the season ended now, the Canucks would be hosting the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.