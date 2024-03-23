Capitals’ Proposed Relocation Denied by D.C. Government

The Washington Capitals‘ proposed move from D.C. to Alexandria, Va., just became a lot more complicated.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Ted Leonsis of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owner of the Capitals and the NBA’s Washington Wizards, announced in December a deal to build a new arena and move the teams across the Potomac River to Alexandria, Virginia.

However, in a letter addressed to Monumental’s general counsel Abby Blomstrom on March 22, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb maintained that the Capitals — and the Wizards, who currently share Capital One Arena — are contractually obligated to remain in the District until 2047. Schwalb cited a 2007 bond agreement for renovations that extended the teams’ lease for 20 more years beyond the initial timeframe through 2027.

Schwalb also said that the agreement includes terms that state if Monumental ever intended to relocate the Capitals and Wizards, Monumental was required to: notify D.C. of its intent; negotiate exclusively with D.C. for six months; refrain from negotiating with any third parties during that six-month period; if it intended to enter a new agreement with a third party following the six-month negotiation period, it would need to provide D.C. with written notice and the terms of the agreement; and allow D.C. 90 days to make a competing offer.

Monumental’s Proposed $2 Billion Relocation Plan Hits a Road Block in Virginia State Legislature

Schwalb’s letter comes as Monumental’s proposed plan for a new arena in Alexandria has stalled in the Virginia legislature. The plan calls for the creation of a $2 billion development in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria that would include an arena, practice facility and corporate headquarters for Monumental, plus a separate performing arts venue, all just miles from Capital One Arena, where the teams currently play in Washington.