Gymnast Jade Carey Opens Up About ‘Illness’ That Led to ‘Heartbreaking’ Fall

Team U.S. gymnast Jade Carey has opened up about an unspecified illness that led to her fall during floor routine qualifiers at the Paris Olympics, according to Olympics.com.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Carey told Olympics.com after the July 28 fall, which Athlon Sports called “heartbreaking.”

“I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there’s actually something wrong,” Carey told Olympics.com.

Carey wrote on Threads, “all heart 🤍 not the day i was expecting to have but i can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. i am so proud of this team and what we accomplished today. we’re not done yet 🫶”

Carey also wrote about being sick on X, writing, “I haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but i gave it everything i had today. thank you for all the support i have received. i’m so grateful ❤️❤️”

Video circulated on X showing the moment Carey fell.

However, Carey did perform well enough in the vault to compete for a medal, according to a press release from USA Gymnastics. “Jade Carey (Phoenix, Ariz.) will aim for a vault medal after advancing to the apparatus final in third,” the release says.

Jade Carey’s Dad Brian Carey, Who Is Also Her Coach, Was Sick Too

According to Olympics.com, Carey’s dad and coach, Brian Carey, missed a July 25 Team USA practice. “Coach Brian Carey is not feeling well today and will miss Women’s Podium Training. He will return to the team soon,” USA Gymnastics wrote on X on July 25.

Carey’s mom, Danielle Greenberg, told “The Today Show” that Carey was feeling better on July 29. “She’s doing much better today,” Greenberg said on the show. “Trying to hydrate, get some food in, ready to go.”

A Former Olympian said ‘Fluke Things Can Happen’ at the Olympics

A top Olympian spoke to Olympics.com about Carey’s situation.

“One of the hardest things about sports is that no matter how much you prepare you, sometimes the morning that you wake up for a meet, you might not be feeling well. You might be jet lagged, you may not have slept well, and fluke things can happen. It’s just so devastating to hear that she hasn’t been feeling well,” Olympic champion Aly Raisman told Olympics.com. “I hope that she knows that she did an unbelievable job.

Carey won a gold medal with a floor routine exercise in the Tokyo Olympics, according to Team USA, but the site reported that the vault is her favorite.

Former gymnast Dominique Moceanu also weighed in, writing Carey on X, “Jade~ Continue pushing forward—your perseverance is an inspiration to many. Thank you for sharing your journey with us ❤️❤️.”

A fan wrote in Carey’s X comment thread, “Incredibly difficult circumstances to overcome. The mental and physical strength you displayed cannot be overstated and we are so proud that you are on team USA! feel better & please do what you need to do for yourself, whatever that may be. 💕”