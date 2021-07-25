Gina Chiles: Why Is Jordan Chiles’ Mother Going to Federal Prison?

After nearly quitting the sport in 2018, Jordan Chiles is one of the six women competing on the U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics Team in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old from Vancouver, who was named after NBA legend Michael Jordan, will be competing for gold as her family cheers her on from home. Chiles’ parents, Timothy and Gina Chiles, and her four older siblings are all her biggest fans.

Unfortunately, Chiles’ mother almost missed being able to watch her daughter compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as she’s supposed to report to federal prison on July 27, the same day as the women’s gymnastics team final.

As reported by CBS 42, Gina has “pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, and was sentenced to federal prison for one year and one day.”

Gina Chiles, who ran Inspire Property Management LLC, a commercial properties management business, admitted to stealing from her clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her commercial properties management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.

Gina Chiles Embezzled Over $1.2 Million From Clients

Federal court papers obtained by CBS 42 say that Gina Chiles “over the course of nearly 4 years… embezzled from clients” and “had stolen so much she could no longer cover the resulting shortfalls by moving clients’ money around.”

Karla Pearlstein, who helped Gina Chiles start Inspire Vision, “lost $945,000 after renting the Victorian Belle Mansion in North Portland, Missouri, to Gina Chiles to run as a wedding venue,” the outlet reported. Pearlstein is no longer friendly with Gina Chiles.

She is “somebody that has absolutely no shame,” Pearlstein said. “She is an operator. I mean, she was a total operator… I just happened to lift the flap of her copy machine. And I realized that she was falsifying bank statements. She had a Key Bank statement and she was, like, taping over the numbers on the statement to show what she wanted it to show.”

Gina Chiles will be ordered to start paying back the $1.2 million she stole once she’s out of prison.

“Gina is very charming and she seems like, apparently to the court, she seemed like she was a low risk,” Pearlstein continued. “They were pushing back her imprisonment date because of her daughter’s Olympic work. I really think that what she got was a, basically, a slap on the wrist.”

A Federal Judge Approved a 30-Day Delay for Gina Chiles’ Prison Sentence

While Gina Chiles was supposed to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at 2 p.m. on July 27 to start serving time for her wire fraud charges, a federal judge approved a 30-day delay so she could watch her daughter compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, PEOPLE reported:

In a motion filed July 13 and obtained by PEOPLE, Gina’s attorneys asked the court to allow her to self-surrender on Aug. 26, to give Jordan “some additional time to have her mother’s emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time her young life.” The prosecution did not object to the motion, according to court documents.

Naturally, Gina Chiles wishes she could be in Tokyo watching in person, but “we’re just so grateful she made the team and her dream came true,” Gina told Clark County Today.

READ NEXT: Team USA Star Slams Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo: ‘Learn Some Respect’