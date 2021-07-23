When Do the 2021 Olympics Gymnastics Competitions Begin?

The 2021 Summer Olympic Games are in full swing in Tokyo and one of the most popular events, artistic gymnastics, kicks off on Friday, July 23 with the men’s qualifying rounds. Here is the full schedule, with the real-time events and where to watch them plus the broadcast TV schedule.

Note: The men’s and women’s finals for both group and individual events are all airing live on either NBC’s Peacock streaming service or the Olympic Channel online. However, the qualifying rounds that take place from July 23 to July 25 are airing delayed, so there will be results available before the events actually stream on Peacock.

All times Eastern.

Women’s Gymnastics Schedule





Sunday, July 25: Qualifying rounds, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27: Team final, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern on the Olympic Channel, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: All-around final, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 1: Vault and uneven bars final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, August 2: Floor exercise final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3: Balance beam final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Schedule





Saturday, July 24: Qualifying rounds, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, July 26: Team final, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: All-around finals, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 1: Floor exercise and pommel horse final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 7 p.m. to 11

Monday, August 2: Rings and vault final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3: Parallel bars and horizontal bar final, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Peacock, airing on NBC in primetime, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics and Trampoline





Thursday, July 29: Women’s trampoline final, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on CNBC

Friday, July 30: Men’s trampoline final, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on CNBC

Thursday, August 5: Individual qualifying, 8 p.m. to midnight on CNBC

Friday, August 6: Group qualifying and individual all-around final, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on USA

Saturday, August 7: Group final, 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., USA

As far as medal count goes, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, which consists of Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, and MyKayla Skinner, could take home all six available gold medals — team, individual all-around, and the four event finals. Biles is favored in individual all-around and three event finals (vault, balance beam and floor exercise), and Lee could win gold in the uneven bars.

The men’s team, made up of Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus, Sam Mikulak, and Alec Yoder, are much more limited in what they will probably take home in terms of medals. Malone and Mikulak could potentially medal in individual all-around and both could potentially medal on the high bar. Yoder could potentially medal on the pommel horse.

The U.S. is not expected to medal in any of the trampoline or rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

