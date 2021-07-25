Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Married Husband 1 Month After Getting Engaged

Mykayla Skinner, 24, is the oldest gymnast competing on the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team, however, she’s one of the youngest athletes to be married while representing her country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

MyKayla Brooke Skinner Harmer married husband Jonas Harmer in November 2019, one month after the couple got engaged. Skinner revealed on her YouTube channel that she was first introduced to Harmer by a mutual friend.

While it seems like they got married super quickly, Skinner explained that they’d been dating for two years before they got engaged. “We talked about getting married and a couple of months before I went to Worlds selection camp (in German), we decided it was best to get married before the Olympics. We were ready for it.”

“It seemed really fast,” Harmer acknowledged, “but we had planned everything like months before I even proposed. I just couldn’t propose because she was in Germany for so long.”

Harmer, a sales manager for Vivint Smart Home, according to his Linkedin profile, studied business at Brigham Youn University. He also helps run his wife’s YouTube channel.

The Massive Height Difference Between Skinner & Her Husband Is Adorable





Gymnast vs husband- fitness challenges Who is the real athlete?? Watch and find out 😁 ⬇️Follow me here!!⬇️ 📸Instagram: instagram.com/mykaylaskinner2016 🐦Twitter: twitter.com/mykaylaskinner I am a 2016 Olympic Alternate and former NCAA athlete and have deferred my senior year at the University of Utah to come back to elite gymnastics and try for a spot on the 2021 Olympic Team. This… 2021-05-15T17:00:28Z

Skinner, who’s 5-foot-1, didn’t believe it could ever work out with Harmer, who’s 6-foot-7, because of their massive height difference.

“I thought Jonas was the cutest guy I’d even seen,” Skinner said of her first impression of Harmer. “And I thought he wasn’t going to like me because I was super short. So I didn’t know if it was going to work out…. At first, it really hurt my neck looking up all the time, but I don’t know. I guess it all worked out.”

The couple has since leaned into the humor of their height difference. Harmer and Skinner both share adorable photos and videos highlighting their mismatched heights.

Harmer Is Skinner’s Biggest Fan & Support System

Skinner admittedly struggled after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed last year. Not only did she suffer a foot injury, but the elite gymnast also tested positive for coronavirus and came down with pneumonia.

Despite these injuries and illnesses, Skinner showed up to the U.S. Olympic trials and placed fifth overall, solidifying her spot as an individual competitor. Harmer couldn’t be more proud of Skinner.

He wrote on Instagram, “No matter what happens tonight, she’s always a winner to me. So so proud of you MyKayla for everything you’ve done to get here!!”

SPOILER ALERT: The remaining section of the articles contains spoilers from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s gymnastics preliminary trials.

Unfortunately, Skinner’s Olympic journey came to an end sooner than expected. On July 25, she failed to qualify for an event after competing on all four apparatuses. Therefore, she will not be able to compete for an individual medal on Thursday, nor any other gymnastics events unless another member of Team U.S.A falls ill or gets injured.

Heart broken💔 but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all😘 xoxo myk — MyKayla Skinner (Harmer) (@mykaylaskinner) July 25, 2021

Following her elimination, “Heart broken 💔 but feeling sooo humbled and blessed for the amazing performance I had tonight! You have all brought me to tears thanks for being my biggest cheerleaders! Love u all😘 xoxo myk,” Skinner tweeted.”#NeverGiveUp” she added in a follow-up tweet.

