Patrick Mahomes & Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Joyful for Baby ‘Detour’

It is going to be hard for Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend (now fiancee) Brittany Matthews to top 2020. This was true before the couple announced Matthews is pregnant with their first child. Matthews and Mahomes just celebrated their engagement along with the Chiefs quarterback signing a massive contract extension.

The couple broke the news on social media a day after the Chiefs quarterback made short work of the Ravens on Monday Night Football. Matthews called the exciting pregnancy a “small detour to the wedding” while posting a photo of the sonogram.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Matthews posted on Instagram.

Within the last few months, Mahomes signed a record-breaking contract extension, became engaged and found out he is going to be a dad. Mahomes proposed to Matthews in September on the same night the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings.

Mahomes on the New Addition: The QB Had ‘Dreams of Having a Family & Playing in the NFL’

Mahomes’ life is changing fast but all for the good as the quarterback checks off some of his major goals. The Chiefs quarterback noted it was his dream to have a family while playing in the NFL.

“Being able to kind of grow up and have these dreams of having a family and playing in the NFL, and for that have stuff to start happening and really coming into truth and everything like that, it’s really cool,” Mahomes told KSHB.com. “I’m just excited that I have a lot of great people around me and I’m in a great organization and I’m able to live out these dreams day by day.”

Mahomes’ Brother Jackson ‘Can’t Wait’ to Be an Uncle

The couple’s news was met with widespread excitement including from within their own family. Mahomes brother, Jackson Mahomes, took to Instagram to express his joy.

“SOO SOOO HAPPY for you guys CANT WAIT to be uncle Jack!!!” he noted in the comments of Matthews’ post.

Mahomes’ mother Randi Mahomes also noted on Twitter that she is “so excited” to be a grandmother.

“I’m so happy!!! I’m gonna be M’lady aka grandma!!! So Excited @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes but i enjoyed our secret!!! I love y’all!!!” she tweeted.

Matthews Told the NFL to ‘Keep Ranking’ Mahomes No. 4

.@PatrickMahomes and his fiancee @brittanylynne8 kept receipts after he got voted 4th in the NFL’s top 100 players 🍿 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/gq0zkBVieX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

After Mahomes celebrated a recent touchdown by holding up the No. 4, Matthews provided a bit of clarity on what her fiance was referring to with the celebration. Mahomes was ranked No. 4 in the NFL Top 100 list and the Chiefs quarterback appears to have a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“I LOVE when the s— talking comes out! #4……. riiiiiiiight…” Matthews noted on Twitter.

There appeared to be some confusion as fans thought he was talking about the four touchdowns passes. Matthews retweeted a post from the Chiefs to clarify the celebration.

“No, let them keeping ranking him #4 in the league…..we love it,” Matthews tweeted.

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date or when the baby is due. Mahomes has less than three months to try to fit even more good news into 2020.

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram