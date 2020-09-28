Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Sends Chiefs QB B-Day Love

Patrick Mahomes recently celebrated his 25th birthday and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews took to Instagram to send the Chiefs star a sweet message. Matthews called Mahomes her “better half” while posting a photo of the couple at the beach.

“Happy Birthday to my better half! Love life with you!! I LOVE YOU ❤️,” Matthews said on Instagram.

The couple has had a lot to celebrate thanks to a busy offseason. Mahomes signed a massive $450 million contract extension. Just a few weeks later, Mahomes proposed to Matthews on the night the Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings.

Here is a look at Matthews’ new ring.

Patrick Mahomes got a Super Bowl ring. Brittany Matthews got an engagement ring. 📸: patrickmahomes and brittanylynne on IG pic.twitter.com/lFxXwMNaGL — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) September 2, 2020

Matthews on Mahomes’ Proposal: ‘You Made This Day Perfect’

Mahomes appears to have nailed his proposal as Matthews gushed about the special day in several Instagram messages. From the photos, it looks like Mahomes set up a romantic spread in one of the Arrowhead Stadium suites. Matthews noted on Instagram that Mahomes “took my entire breath away” as the couple officially became engaged on September 1.

“9.1.2020❤️ On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me,” Matthew explained. “The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕.”

Matthews also added a follow-up message a day later admitting she was still “in awe” of the effort Mahomes put into the proposal.

“He put so much thought into this special day & Im just still in awe of how perfect it was😭💞,” Matthews noted. “Love you forever ❤️.”

Mahomes Purchased a Kansas City Area Home in 2019

Patrick Mahomes Is Setting Down Roots in the Kansas City CommunityAs Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes settles into life in Kansas City, we get an inside look at his favorite kicks and new house. From B/R and @GoogleNest https://www.youtube.com/user/Nest Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: http://www.instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport 2019-08-12T15:55:39Z

The couple already has a home in the Kansas City area where they plan to lay down roots. Even before his recent contract signing, Mahomes noted they want to be in Kansas City for “20 years-plus.”

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report in 2019. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews co-signed on this idea adding that they both “love it” in Kansas City.

“[We want to be in Kansas City] A long time. Very long, we love it here,” Matthews added.

Mahomes also recently purchased a house in his home state of Texas. The Chiefs quarterback admitted that the quarantine during the NFL offseason had a bit to do with purchasing a second home.

“I got a house, but that was before the contract happened,” Mahomes told CBS Sports. “That was more of a ‘you’re quarantined, you need somewhere to work out at home’ so I got a house and a workout room and stuff like that back in Texas. So I guess you can count that, but I haven’t bought anything.”

