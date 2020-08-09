Dustin Johnson & Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky Met in a Hilarious Way

Dustin Johnson and longtime girlfriend Paulina Gretzky met in a unique way as the golfer has Gretzky’s mom to thank for the setup. The couple first met in 2011 after Johnson played with Gretzky’s mom Janet Jones at Tiger Woods’ pro-am tournament. Jones invited Johnson to their home after the tournament, and Gretzky explained how she was unprepared to meet the golfer in a 2014 interview with Golf Digest.

“At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger’s tournament at Sherwood,” Gretzky explained. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

Over the years, Johnson and Gretzky have gone through adversity but appear to be on solid footing now. Back in 2018, Johnson shared a statement on their relationship admitting the couple had their “ups and downs.”

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson tweeted.

Dustin & Paulina Have 2 Kids: River & Tatum

The couple are the proud parents of two children: River and Tatum. Johnson has been open about how being a father has changed him for the better, and the golfer reflected on the transformation in a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Over these past four or five months I’ve really grown up, and I am starting to become the person I want my kids to look up to,” Johnson explained.

Gretzky does not do many interviews, but reflected on their relationship when she was asked for advice during a 2019 Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

“Be with someone who loves you for you and never tries to change you. Also, be patient. Most men are a work in progress. 😂,” Gretzky noted, per New York Post.

Paulina Is the Daughter of Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky

Before meeting Johnson, Gretzky was familiar with the sports world as her father is legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky. She noted that she watched how her mom navigated being with someone in a massive spotlight.

“…I went to games with my mom all the time, especially in New York,” Gretzky told Golf Digest. “One thing I get from my mom is this constant need to support the person that you’re with. In this athletic world, I see how hard it is for Dustin sometimes.”

For years, there have been wedding rumors surrounding Gretzky and Johnson. The couple has not provided many updates but have alluded to the idea of getting married on several occasions.

