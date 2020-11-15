Dustin Johnson Kisses Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky After Masters Win

It was the most unique Masters we have seen, but Dustin Johnson celebrating with girlfriend Paulina Gretzky at the 18th hole gave fans some sense of normalcy. Gretzky was able to attend the 2020 Masters along with the significant others of competing golfers despite there being no fans this year at Augusta National. After Johnson sank his final putt, Gretzky was visibly emotional as she kissed the golfer after his first Masters win.

“My mom was crying, for sure,” Gretzky told Johnson after his big win.

Gretzky wiped away tears of her own and Johnson had to cut his post-tournament interview short after becoming emotional once again. The couple was just celebrating a big-time Tour Championship win at East Lake a little more than two months ago. Gretzky and Johnson celebrated by FaceTiming their two children, Tatum and River, after his previous big win. During the broadcast, CBS noted that most of Gretzky’s family was watching at a nearby rental house.

Gretzky was at the Masters supporting Johnson throughout the week as she was spotted carrying a green Masters mask with a matching purse in the early rounds. Earlier this year, Johnson reflected on what Gretzky meant for their family as well as his success on the golf course.

“She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told the New York Post. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. You couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

Gretzky Was Emotional After Johnson’s Historic Masters Win

It was a historic tournament as the Masters moved from April to November and there were no fans in the gallery. Johnson also put on a performance for the ages with the lowest score in Masters history. Prior to his final round, Johnson noted that he planned to spend the evening with Gretzky along with their two kids.

“It’s definitely still a long way to go,” Johnson told PGATour.com. “Still got 18 more holes left. But I mean, it would mean a lot. What a great event; it’s the Masters, a major. I grew up right down the road, so this one would be very special to me.”

Johnson surpassed the lofty expectations widening his lead on the field during the final round. Gretzky was dressed for the occasion with a green jacket of her own to match Johnson’s new coat after winning the Masters. Johnson will have a little less time than normal to be the reigning Masters champion with the 2021 tournament coming up in April.

Johnson & Gretzky Are the Proud Parents of 2 Kids: Tatum & River

Johnson admitted that becoming a father changed his perspective on life and gave him even more motivation to succeed. After Johnson found out they were expecting, the golfer reflected on becoming a father during a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Over these past four or five months I’ve really grown up, and I am starting to become the person I want my kids to look up to,” Dustin told Sports Illustrated at the time. “…Really simple, that’s what I’ve been working on, really simplifying everything. And her being pregnant makes it that much more easy to simplify things.”

