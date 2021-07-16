Sixers Wing, NBA Champion Gets Massive Salary Projection

While fans are buzzing about Ben Simmons trade rumors and dreaming of Damian Lillard landing in the City of Brotherly Love, the Philadelphia 76ers have other irons in the fire, too. Regardless of what happens with his All-Star point guard, Sixers president Daryl Morey will have to make decisions on a number of key players from the 2020-21 squad.

Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Furkan Korkmaz and Mike Scott will all be free agents this offseason. Meanwhile, the contracts of Paul Reed and Anthony Tolliver are non-guaranteed for next season.

So, while finding a resolution to the Simmons situation is priority No. 1, Morey and his brain trust have a lot of other work to do in fielding a contending roster next season.

Green’s case is particularly tricky. Given the way in which the Sixers folded to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs after he went out with an injury, he was clearly incredibly important to the team. However, considering his advancing age and earning potential, it’s not a sure thing that Philly will bring him back.

The money factor could be especially problematic if a new value projection proves to be valid.

For the second straight summer, The Athletic’s John Hollinger used his BORD$ metric to assign a value in real dollars to the NBA’s top free agents. And while the top valuations should come as no surprise — Kawhi Leonard was No. 1 at nearly $52 million, while No. 2 Chris Paul is “worth” $36.2 million — Green’s valuation was a shocker.

Per Hollinger’s formula, Green was rated as the eighth-best free agent on the market. His number: $19.3 million.

“I know you think this is too much for Danny Green because he’s 34 years old and averaged 9.5 points a game last year, but the evidence of the past several years suggests this is not too much for Danny Green,” mused Hollinger.

The analyst and former league exec noted that Green is one of the Association’s top 3-and-D players, adding that the 12-year pro is consistently “taking nothing off the table while subtly adding value all over the place.” Without question, he played an important role in three separate championship runs (with three teams).

Hollinger opined that Green has been undervalued his entire career and will likely get the short end of the stick in free agency again this summer. Green’s last deal was for $30 million over two years.

Green on his Free Agency

Earlier this month, Green addressed his impending free agency during an appearance on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark. Asked whether he would be back in Philly next season, Green kept his cards close to his vest, but did say that he believes the team wants him to return.

“I have a feeling that they want me back. We haven’t had a chance to talk yet, I have not spoken to Doc [Rivers],” he said.

“I love Doc, we’ve had a great relationship — built the relationship over this year; that was amazing — but we’re not allowed to talk free agency until August 2. That’s when we’re allowed to discuss things, but I have a feeling that they want me back and we’re going to get another shot at it. But we’ll see.”

