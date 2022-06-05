Former Sixers Draft Pick Turns Down Shot at Reunion

Back on draft night 2018, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves with the tenth overall selection. With that pick, they chose Villanova standout Mikal Bridges. This was a feel-good moment for the Philly product, getting drafted by his hometown team, but it was short-lived. Not long after being drafted by the Sixers, Bridges was traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Zhaire Smith and a future first-round pick.

While he resides in Phoenix now, Bridges still has love for Philadelphia sports. He is often on Twitter posting about the Eagles and Phillies. However, the Suns forward recently interacted with a fan and caused heartbreak among the Philly faithful.

After posting a tweet about the Phillies, a Sixers fan took it upon himself to ask Bridges to come back home to Philly. Bridges went on to respond and say he enjoys his current situation in Phoenix. Certainly not the response that fan, or any others, wanted to see.

Bridges played in all 82 games for the Suns this season and averaged a career-high 14.2 PPG while being one of the league’s top perimeter defenders.

Fans Still Hurt From Sixers Trading Mikal Bridges

Seeing as how he’s developed into one of the top three-and-D wings in the league, fans still feel the sting of this trade. It also doesn’t help that Zhaire Smith, whom Bridges was traded for, only appeared in 13 games over a span of two seasons before being released.

There are many past moves fans still harp on, and this sits atop the list. To this day, you can find people on social media rehashing how the Sixers made a horrible decision when they agreed to the trade.

Sixers never should’ve traded you. Incredible mistake. — Lee (@LeePiff) June 4, 2022

One of those days where I can’t stop thinking about how the Sixers traded away Mikal Bridges minutes after drafting him. — BeardedHoops (@CoatzPapa) May 30, 2022

Congratulations and WOW did the Sixers blow it. Wonder where Ziare Smith is now? — Coach Eric Anderson (@WCU_Coach_E) May 22, 2022

Obviously, everything looks different in hindsight. That being said, this has to be a move the organization wishes it could have back.

Sixers Need A Player Like Mikal Bridges

Most fans were enraged by this draft-day trade because Bridges is a local talent, but it runs deeper. Looking at it now, the most frustrating aspect is he is the exact archetype of player the team needs.

A case can be made Matisse Thybulle is on par or even a better defender than Bridges, but he is not as effective on the other end of the floor. With Danny Green’s future uncertain after tearing his ACL in Game 6 against Miami, the Sixers have a shortage of two-way wings.

We are still a few weeks away from the start of free agency, but rumors are already starting to pour in. Shocking to nobody, the majority of players the Sixers are connected to are floor-spacing wing players. Some of the key names include Orlando Magic forward Gary Harris and Miami Heat veteran PJ Tucker. One analyst also proposed that the Sixers should target OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort via trade.

In today’s game, high-quality perimeter defenders who can also shoot efficiently from deep are worth their weight in gold. As Daryl Morey attempts to bolster the Sixers’ supporting cast this summer, adding players like this will likely be his top priority.