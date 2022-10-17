Joel Embiid Throws Shade at Former GM

As the Philadelphia 76ers get set to begin the 2022-23 season there is a lot at stake. Many members of the organization have a lot on the line as this is likely the greatest chance of a title. Joel Embiid, James Harden, Doc Rivers, and Daryl Morey are each attempting to combat their own postseason struggles as the Sixers look to break the second-round plateau they have failed to eclipse since 2000-01. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer recently went into depth about the man behind the curtain and put forth an in-depth article about the Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations. Amid the flurry of interesting stories and details of Morey’s past, there also was a gem of a quote from Joel Embiid.

The Sixers superstar gave praise to Morey throughout the piece but also snuck in a dig regarding his previous GM. As the superstar put it, “Since I’ve been here, all of the GMs were really smart, except one. There’s been so many crazy stuff. We had a crazy GM tweeting about his players, going crazy on Twitter, which was insane. While I’m here, I must be the most unlucky player in the world,” per Kevin O’Connor.

Bryan Colangelo’s Time in Philadelphia

While he may not have mentioned him by name, it is safe to infer Embiid is referencing Bryan Colangelo who worked in the Sixers’ front office from April 2016 until June 2018. In the two years that he was in charge of the Sixers’ decision-making, Colangelo did quite the job derailing the Sixers’ chances at success.

He most famously traded the number three overall pick in the 2017 draft as well as a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics in order to draft Markelle Fultz. The Washington product’s career was derailed by a strange shoulder injury and he played just 36 total games with the Sixers before being traded away. He has had an impressive career resurgence with the Orlando Magic but is far from the star he was expected to become.

Colangelo’s greatest damage was done off the court as he got caught up in a strange storyline where he was spreading confidential information about Sixers players through burner accounts on Twitter. Embiid, as well as Jahlil Okafor, was at the forefront of these rumors and reports. The full investigation reporting surrounding this unique situation can be read here.

Bryan Colangelo's final NBA trade was the team saying he didn't know about the burners in exchange for a resignation. Great deal. — Jimmy Harden (@_JimmyMcCormick) June 7, 2018

Following Adam Silver and the NBA’s frustrations with the continued tanking, Colangelo was put in connection with the Sixers organization by the league. While the initial intentions were for Colangelo to serve alongside Hinkie, the man who coined “The Process” elected to step down rather than compromise his vision. He left a full 13-page letter detailing this when his resignation was announced.

Embiid’s Role in “The Process”

While Hinkie may have created “The Process,” Embiid certainly embodied it. The superstar continues to claim it as his nickname even despite the pressure from the NBA to do away with it.

Throughout all the turnover in the organization through the years, Embiid has become the point of stability. He is the longest-tenured member of the roster after being drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2014 draft. The second-longest tenured Sixers player is Furkan Korkmaz who was drafted in 2016. Embiid has been with the Sixers through six different GMs, two head coaches, and over 100 different teammates. Even despite the hectic transitions throughout the league, Embiid has continued to work on his craft and developed into a star beyond what was ever hoped.

Joel Embiid had 5 set of eyes on him in the paint 👀pic.twitter.com/Q0GCA0Mu7M — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) October 12, 2022

As Embiid alluded to throughout the piece, Morey has helped provide a great deal of stability since coming to the Sixers. Just five players are remaining on the roster since he took control and the franchise has increased its chances to compete in a major way.

Few players have embraced an organization and city in the way Embiid has during his tenure in Philadelphia. Winning a championship is at the top of his list and this season feels like his greatest chance to accomplish this. With a more complete roster and a feeling of stability for the first time in years, hopes are high ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.