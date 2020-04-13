Markelle Fultz’s Talent Doesn’t ‘Come Around Often’ Reveals Legend

Orlando Magic guard, Markelle Fultz is playing inspired basketball this season.

After an injury plagued season last year, Fultz is averaging 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Magic.

Fultz has been a huge reason why the Magic are in the NBA Playoff picuture with the magic holding a 30-35 record and an eighth seed.



For those keeping score at home: Fultz forced his way into a starting role within six games.

That’s big time! His performance this season could even earn Fultz Most Improved Player of the Year honors.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Jamal Crawford discussed Fultz’s development in Orlando and what the future holds.

Check out a snippet from our dialogue on the podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Markelle Fultz has rose from the ashes and is doing his thing in Orlando. What else do you make of his season?

Jamal Crawford: Another one I’m proud of! That’s another one. He just you know, being in the East and people were offing him. They out here saying that he’s the worst pick ever this that, and the third. All of us were on Markelle and he had to be put in the right situation. Now he has it. And he’s showing people what he can be. He’s special to me. His talent doesn’t come around often. He understands the game and he has that fortitude to deal with these people. Now he can really have fun and concentrate on his game. When he’s healthy, the sky’s the limit for him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Jamal I’m going to let you go in a minute, but before I let you go, you know you’ve been slacking on Twitter a little bit. You know what I’m talking about?

Jamal Crawford: No…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You haven’t tweeted ‘Another day. Another opportunity’ in a while.

Jamal Crawford: I have not. This pandemic has thrown me out the loop. It’s tough obviously, and it’s another day and another opportunity, and I have to get back to it and this pandemic has thrown me for a loop. A lot of my tweets have been about that, trying to get information about safety, social distancing and things of that nature. But yeah, I have to get back on again….

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Yeah. As they say in Philly, ‘You drawin’ you gotta get back on that.

Jamal Crawford: I gotta get back on it. I gotta get on it [laughs]

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Mr. Crawford, you are off the hot seat sir!

Jamal Crawford: I appreciate it. Thanks Scoop B