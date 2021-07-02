Philly Rejects Pacers’ Trade Offer for Sixers All-Star: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly listening to offers for All-Star Ben Simmons and according to one report, have already turned down one very enticing proposal from Indiana Pacers.

According to KRON4 News’ Jason Dumas, Indiana’s trade package for Simmons was centered around Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick but was ultimately rejected by the Sixers.

“The Sixers have already fielded offers for Ben Simmons but continue to hold a stance that they will only trade him for an all-star caliber player,” Dumas tweeted. “They most recently turned down a deal with the Pacers that included Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick.”

The Sixers have already fielded offers for Ben Simmons but continue to hold a stance that they will only trade him for an all-star caliber player. They most recently turned down a deal with the Pacers that included Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 2, 2021

One week removed from a disappointing Game 7 performance in the Sixers’ best-of-7 Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons was under rapid-fire for his offensive shortcomings. In the win or go home finale, he finished with five points on 2-of-4 attempts from the floor — which for many fans is a signal that his days in Philly are numbered.

Report: Sixers Looking for All-Star Return for Ben Simmons

Ben averaged 9.9 points, 8.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game throughout the series.

Philly is wise for holding off. There’s no need for them to rush into trading away a three-time All-Star before the NBA’s hot offseason summer starts to really pick up steam.

And while Brogdon, who’s an ideal fit for Philly, given his two-way capabilities, including his outside touch and defensive prowess, his health is still a legitimate concern. In bringing in a player like Malcolm, the Sixers risk long-term stability for short-term results.

However, if Philadelphia is adamant about only wanting to trade Simmons for an All-Star in return, Brogdon could turn out to be the closest star point guard involved in any proposals heading the Sixers’ way.

Averaging 21.2 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals for the Pacers, Malcolm turned in some of the best numbers of his career, including a career-best in points, assists, and rebounds. But, stats aren’t the issue for Brogdon.

For Philly, in a deal that will ship its All-star point guard in Simmons, it’s a nagging hamstring injury that’s plagued Brogdan throughout 2020-21. Also, it is still very early.

Will Sixers Swap Ben Simmons for Malcolm Brogdon?

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Sixers turn around and return to trade talks with the Pacers for their 28-year-old point guard. Clearly, the name is talented enough to capture Philly’s attention but seeing how the rejected offer is perceived by the rest of the league could lead to additional teams stepping up and garnering its best offer, which if you’re the 76ers, is exactly what you want.

Simmons, 24, is still considered to be one of the league’s young and brightest premier point guards. The two-time NBA All-Defensive Team recipient was also named to the 2019-20 All-NBA Third Team and still has plenty of room to grow.

However, at this stage in his career, it’s difficult to say, with certainty, if that room to grow belongs in Philly or somewhere else.

READ NEXT: