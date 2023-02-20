Sixers’ Joel Embiid Opens Up on Looming Career Decision

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid faces a major career decision that will likely have a worldwide impact, but said he’s not ready to make it quite yet.

After Embiid became a United States citizen last September, the USA Basketball Men’s National Team has been angling for him to join their team for this summer’s FIBA World Cup as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid could also choose to play for the Olympic host country after gaining French citizenship in July.

As the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey noted, Embiid isn’t ready to make his decision.

Embiid ‘Avoiding the Question’ About International Basketball Plans

As Pompey noted, Embiid has been avoiding any public statements about which team he will play for this summer, saying he is solely focused on the Sixers and their title hopes.