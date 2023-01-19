Sixers Could Swap Matisse Thybulle for $22 Million Montrezl Harrell Upgrade: Insider

The Philadelphia 76ers are cruising toward the trade deadline. Currently third, the Sixers are within striking distance of the conference’s number two seed, just a half-game behind the Bucks for that spot.

As a result, the Sixers likely aren’t among the teams looking for significant upgrades ahead of February’s trade deadline. If anything, the buzz is that the team is looking to save money, not spend it.

If so, a few of the team’s pricier rotation pieces might find an earlier-than-expected exit from Philly. And one, Matisse Thybulle, was recently the subject of some front-office chatter. According to one Eastern Conference GM, the Sixers might look to move the defensive stopper to San Antonio, bringing back big man Zach Collins.

“San Antonio is one that has had some interest [in Matisse Thybulle], Thybulle is a [Gregg] Popovich kind of player and they’re trying to do some reclamation projects down there,” the GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney. “The Sixers could take a chance on Zach Collins, they’re really looking for some depth up front. Not sure of their interest in Collins, but that would be the only guy who makes sense there.”

As the GM noted, Philly is closely eyeing frontcourt depth, a spot of inconsistency that’s plagued the Sixers at times this season. So far, Montrezl Harrell has cemented his place as Joel Embiid’s backup, but his lackluster play has hardly won over the hearts of fans.

Sixers Looking for Big Man Upgrades?

As Dave Early of Liberty Ballers noted, Harrell is far from a trusted source on the floor. And the team’s younger backup big, Paul Reed, also hasn’t developed enough trust with Doc Rivers.

“[The Sixers] don’t trust Reed and the guy they do love to play hasn’t helped enough to justify his consistent role…for the third year in a row,” Early wrote a few weeks ago.

Anyone replacing Embiid on the court is bound to disappoint. But given the former’s ugly injury history, the Sixers need to find someone reliable enough to potentially be called upon during playoff time.

Montrezl Harrell extends the 76ers lead in OT with a 2-handed rim rocker 😤pic.twitter.com/tj8j001ZwX — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 5, 2023

And Harrell’s minus-1.7 net rating over the last 12 games (15 minutes per game) suggests he’s not the answer. Over that stretch, the Sixers have gone 8-4, suggesting Philly is winning games despite getting less than zero from its backup big.

In fairness, Collins’ plus/minus stats aren’t great either. But keep in mind he’s playing with the second unit on a Spurs team that is routinely outgunned by the opposition. Nonetheless, he’s contributing 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per night.

In Philadelphia, having options in the frontcourt is always handy.

Sixers Also Eyeing Andre Drummond?

On a January 14 episode of “Pullin’ Up With Keith Smith and Adam Taylor,” host Keith Smith suggested a few backup bigs that Philly could potentially target via trade. One option that Smith brought up is a familiar face who played well for the Sixers in the past.

“I wouldn’t be shocked fully if it turned into a, ‘You know what, let’s get Andre Drummond back,’” Smith said. “So he is a guy whose contract has expired and he signed with the Bulls. If the Bulls say, ‘Yeah, backup center is a luxury for us because we’re not very good,’ Philly could go trade for Drummond for next to nothing. And that could be, you know, this was because he played really well for Philadelphia a year ago.”

Smith isn’t alone in that prediction. Drummond has been the target of significant trade chatter by many for Philadelphia, including the folks at the Rights to Ricky Sanchez.