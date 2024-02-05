Eagles Set to Watch $59 Million Worth of Talent Hit NFL Free Agency

Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles looked well on their way to getting back to the Big Game through the first 12 weeks of the 2023 NFL season.

Sitting at 10-1 following a Week 12 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, Nick Sirianni’s squad was 10-1 and sitting atop both the NFC East and the overall NFC standings.

But that was as good as it got for Philly, as the Eagles dropped five of their last six regular-season contests to finish at 11-6, good for second place in the division behind the Dallas Cowboys and the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

The negative momentum continued into the postseason as Philadelphia was embarrassed in the Wild Card Round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking a 32-9 loss. The late-season swoon led to a series of coaching changes, and now, the team is set to watch more than 20 players hit NFL free agency.

Among them is All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who’s yet to make a decision on whether to retire. But beyond Kelce, several other high-profile names will be on the open market, including the likes of Fletcher Cox, D’Andre Swift, Julio Jones, Brandon Graham, and Marcus Mariota.

Full List of Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Free Agents

🚨 UPDATE Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce on New Heights podcast says he is not officially retired. Kelce says when he is will make a formal announcement. pic.twitter.com/S0V44iJIHu — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 17, 2024

The vast majority of the Eagles’ pending free agents this offseason are on the offensive side of the football.

Swift is one of three Philly running backs set to hit the market, as Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny are set to join him. As for the pass catchers joining Jones, that list includes Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Veterans Cox and Graham headline the Eagles’ defensive free agents, but that list also includes the likes of Shaq Leonard, Zach Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, and Justin Evans.

Here’s the full list of the Eagles’ pending free agents heading into the 2024 offseason.

2024 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents Player Position Type 2023 APY Jason Kelce C UFA $14,250,000 Fletcher Cox IDL Void $10,000,000 Marcus Mariota QB Void $5,000,000 Brandon Graham EDGE Void $5,000,000 D’Andre Swift RB UFA $2,134,730 Boston Scott RB UFA $2,000,000 Zach Cunningham LB UFA $1,775,000 Justin Evans S UFA $1,590,000 Shaq Leonard LB UFA $1,583,333 Julio Jones WR UFA $1,567,000 Iosua Opeta LG UFA $1,400,000 Rashaad Penny RB UFA $1,350,000 Olamide Zaccheaus WR UFA $1,232,500 Bradley Roby CB UFA $1,165,000 Nicholas Morrow LB UFA $1,130,000 Rick Lovato LS UFA $1,096,667 Roderick Johnson LE UFA $1,025,400 Albert Okwuegbunam TE UFA $1,011,011 Braden Mann P UFA $1,010,000 Jack Driscoll RT UFA $947,350 Shaun Bradley LB UFA $866,605 Quez Watkins WR UFA $866,165 Jack Stoll TE RFA $815,833 Devon Allen WR SFA $275,334

For those counting, that’s roughly $59 million worth of Eagles talent set to hit free agency.

The Eagles Are Projected to Have Just Over $20 Million in Salary Cap Space

5 potential salary cap casualties for Eagles in 2024 https://t.co/oEBNtAx4mO pic.twitter.com/ha86ZuKnt0 — TheEaglesWire (@TheEaglesWire) January 29, 2024

The Eagles have several big contracts on the books for the 2024 campaign. But while one might think Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts has the biggest cap hit, that’s actually not the case.

According to Over The Cap, that honor belongs to linebacker Haason Reddick, whose cap hit is $21.877 million. Hurts’ cap hit is actually only the fourth-highest on the team for 2024 at $13,558,800. Lane Johnson ($16.115 million) and Kevin Byard ($14.417 million) are sandwiched in between in the second and third spots, respectively.

But despite having those big deals, Howie Roseman is in a decent enough spot heading into free agency as the Eagles are projected to have $20,284,984 in salary-cap space once free agency begins, good for 18th in the NFL.

And that number is likely to grow as the Eagles are likely to make a few cuts here and there. Josh Sweat, James Bradberry, and Kevin Byard could be some of the cap casualties as the offseason rolls along.