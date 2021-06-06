Raiders Sign Ex-Eagles TE, Bills Trade Rumors Swirl

Remember Alex Ellis? His grandfather, Bill Pugh, was a standout running back for the Philadelphia Eagles several decades ago. Ellis enjoyed a breakout preseason in 2019 in Philly and wore a midnight green jersey for three games that year.

Ellis, a free agent since last summer, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders after a brief stint on the New England Patriots practice squad. He has three career receptions for 11 yards, all of them in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform. However, the 28-year-old tight end did haul in a touchdown for the Eagles during the 2019 preseason. He served as the team’s third tight end that season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles have some big question marks at the tight end position heading into training camp. Dallas Goedert is the presumed starter as trade rumors continue to envelop three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz. Philadelphia also has Caleb Wilson, Jason Croom, Hakeem Butler, and Tyree Jackson on the depth chart. Richard Rodgers was let go in free agency.

Alex Ellis’ grandfather played for the Eagles. He passed before Alex was born, but Alex says he hopes to make his grandfather proud. Pretty cool to see him get a TD in an Eagles jersey now. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1YKK39XSvS — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) August 23, 2019

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Nick Sirianni Evaluates Rookies, Veterans

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had an opportunity to finally get his guys on the grass during spring OTAs. There was no live stuff — no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, no padded practices — but the players did take part in drills and mixed it up for the first time. Sirianni didn’t want to single any guys out, although he did applaud both the rookies and veterans for working hard.

“I just saw a lot of guys out there really working on those fundamentals, really working at their craft, football IQ,” Sirianni told reporters. “Holding each other accountable, connecting with each other, competing with each other. “I don’t want to single anybody out, because there were so many guys that were working together. And I know that’s typical. I do know that’s typical of a new staff. They want to impress.”

One name that Sirianni mentioned was Jake Elliott. The Eagles kicker is competitive at everything, especially ping pong.

“He’s phenomenal at everything,” Sirianni said. “He can play ping-pong, throw the ball, kick. I haven’t seen him shoot a basketball yet.

Ertz Heading to Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills keep getting linked to Ertz in a possible trade scenario. The team could use a veteran lift at the position and Bills head coach Sean McDermott has deep Philly ties. One proposed trade had the Eagles swapping Ertz for Tommy Sweeney and a seventh-round draft pick.

While that deal remains a far-fetched rumor, Ertz will likely be sent packing soon. Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox commented on the situation (via Bills Wire):

How I look at that stuff, whoever they bring in, that’s just great competition for the room. I love that Jacob (Hollister) is here, I’ve enjoyed getting to know him. I think no matter who they bring in, it just elevates everyone’s level of play. No matter who they bring in, whether it’s a rookie or an All-Pro like Zach, I think it’ll be great just to elevate competition. Iron sharpens iron.