Ravens 26, Eagles 15: Top 10 Key Preseason Takeaways

The Eagles lost a preseason game. It was an ugly game, but it doesn’t count in the standings. The game was cancelled in the third quarter due to lightning.

Carson Wentz, as expected, didn’t see the field and won’t in the preseason. He’ll go into Week 1 with no reps in a real game situation — minus those Ravens scrimmages.

On Thursday, the Eagles put almost all their starters out there (except Wentz). Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, DeSean Jackson, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery all played on offense.

Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Brandon Graham, Zach Brown, Malik Jackson, Vinny Curry, Rasul Douglas all saw action on defense.

The most important thing: no one got hurt. But a couple bubble guys really popped, while others stood out.

1. T.J. Edwards, Linebacker

As noted in this space yesterday, the kid from Wisconsin can flat-out motor. With a team-high seven tackles against the Ravens, following an impressive showing in the joint practices, Edwards has to make this team.

TJ Edwards had his day cut short due to weather. That didn't stop him from making plays though.

Big strides for the UDFA who pushes for the 53 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/iTRpg5mUoe — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) August 23, 2019

2. Alex Singleton, Linebacker

See above. It all applies to Singleton as well. While he lacks the true speed of Edwards, he makes up for it with heart and determination. He made three more tackles last night, plus two hustle plays on special teams. Put him on the 53.

3. Jeremiah McKinnon, Cornerback

He was a long shot to make the roster and he did himself no favors. McKinnon was abused all night by Michael Floyd — theee catches for 54 yards, including a 28-yard TD over McKinnon. He did make a few gallant attempts on 6-foot-3 Floyd (McKinnon was giving up three inches), plus forced a nice offsetting pass-interference call. Was it enough? Probably not.

4. Alex Ellis, Tight End

Alex Ellis’ grandfather played for the Eagles. He passed before Alex was born, but Alex says he hopes to make his grandfather proud. Pretty cool to see him get a TD in an Eagles jersey now. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1YKK39XSvS — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) August 23, 2019

Ellis made the team with his effort against Baltimore. He was all over the field – flying around on both special teams and offense. Everyone knew he was a good blocker, but the way he worked the middle for a nine-yard touchdown was an added bonus. Ellis takes the third tight end spot vacated by Richard Rodgers’ foot injury.

5. Josh McCown, Quarterback

He definitely showed rust early. There was a miscommunication on a snap and a near interception on a checkdowm throw. Remember, he only had three days of practice with the Eagles. Later in the game, McCown turned on the engine light and led the team on two well-orchestrated scoring drives. He finished 17-of-24 for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh McCown’s thoughts on Cody Kessler’s status after most likely taking Kessler’s roster spot after one game #flyeaglesfly #nfl pic.twitter.com/16CpApD5BT — Dr. No Chill Bill B.H.D♨️ (@billyr09) August 23, 2019

6. Cody Kessler, Quarterback

He started the game with the first-team offense and stalled. And stalled. And stalled. Kessler holds onto the ball way too long, refusing to throw it away when no one’s open and taking unnecessary sacks. When receivers are open, he is always a hair late with the throw. Kessler isn’t making the team.

7. Josh Hawkins, Cornerback

Hawkins gave the Eagles defense a nice energy boost when the Ravens, fueled by beastly pass-catchers Michael Floyd and Mark Andrews, we’re driving at will. He made a nice pass deflection down in the end zone on a would-be touchdown. Maybe he snakes a roster spot, not much room at cornerback.

8. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Receiver

The second-round pick is the real deal. Not that that’s breaking news. Arcega-Whiteside, the former basketball standpoint, is just a matchup nightmare for defensive backs with his lanky frame. He’s got the hands, too. He finished with eight catches for 104 yards and a TD.

9. Corey Clement, Running Back

His stats weren’t great – seven carries for 25 yards — but he looked fast. Very fast for a guy nursing a bum knee. Clement was cutting with ease, especially on an explosive 11-yard run. He’s got game-breaking speed.

10. Rodney McLeod, Safety

Playing in his first game since tearing an ACL, the veteran safety was solid. He showed why the Eagles defense can look lost when he’s not out on the field. McLeod is very underrated. He had three tackles while helping in run support. Better yet, no sign of any lingering injury.